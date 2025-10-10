37XP Maya by Rezzan Benardete Wins Gold in A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards

37XP Maya

Rezzan Benardete's innovative yacht design recognized for excellence by prestigious international awards program

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected international design awards program, has announced Rezzan Benardete as a Gold winner in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category for the outstanding work "37XP Maya." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Benardete's innovative design within the yacht industry, showcasing the project's exceptional merits and its potential to influence future trends in yacht design.The 37XP Maya yacht design stands out for its seamless integration of luxury, comfort, and functionality, aligning with the evolving needs and expectations of modern yacht owners and enthusiasts. By incorporating high-quality materials, advanced technologies, and a focus on user experience, Benardete's design demonstrates how innovative approaches can elevate industry standards and provide enhanced value to customers.The award-winning 37XP Maya features a meticulously crafted interior that balances privacy and openness, creating an elegant and functional environment for passengers. The yacht's refined aesthetics and smart detailing are complemented by the use of lightweight, sustainable materials and high-efficiency systems, ensuring optimal performance and a reduced environmental impact. These carefully considered design elements contribute to a seamless and enjoyable cruising experience.Winning the Gold A' Design Award serves as a testament to Rezzan Benardete's dedication to pushing the boundaries of yacht design and creating vessels that exceed expectations. This recognition is expected to inspire the designer and her team to continue exploring innovative solutions and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. The 37XP Maya stands as a shining example of how thoughtful design can transform the yachting experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning 37XP Maya yacht design at:About Rezzan BenardeteRezzan Benardete is a professional interior designer based in Turkey, known for her bold and sophisticated approach to creating bespoke spaces. With a background in finance and a passion for art and design, Benardete founded Rezzan Benardete Interiors in Istanbul, specializing in high-end residential, hospitality, and yacht projects. Her designs are characterized by a blend of fine craftsmanship, quality materials, and modern accessories, resulting in timeless spaces that reflect her clients' unique aspirations.About Rezzan Benardete InteriorsRezzan Benardete Interiors is a prominent design studio based in Istanbul, Turkey, dedicated to delivering exceptional interior design solutions for high-end residential and commercial projects. Founded by Rezzan Benardete, the studio is renowned for its sophisticated approach, combining contemporary aesthetics with timeless design principles. With a focus on attention to detail and a commitment to quality, Rezzan Benardete Interiors collaborates closely with clients to create elegant and functional spaces that resonate with their unique tastes and needs.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach, technical expertise, and ability to advance the boundaries of their respective fields. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding and influential designs receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award aims to inspire and motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

