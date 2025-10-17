Pre-Orders Opened on October 16 for Saint Seiya Cygnus Hyoga 'Final Bronze Cloth' Statue

Premium Masterline Saint Seiya Cygnus Hyoga "Final Bronze Cloth" Front Swappable Heads LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced Saint Seiya Cygnus Hyoga "Final Bronze Cloth" Statue. Pre-orders began on October 16, 2025 (JST), with release set for April 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for Cygnus Hyoga from the Premium Masterline Saint Seiya series, joining Ikki, Shiryu, Shun, and Seiya.This 1/4 scale statue captures Hyoga performing the graceful dance that accompanies his signature technique, the “Diamond Dust.” The sculpt portrays him spreading both arms at sharp angles, raising his right leg parallel to the ground, and maintaining perfect balance — a composition reminiscent of a cross, designed to blend the dynamic rhythm of animation with realistic human anatomy.The Final Bronze Cloth is finished in a subtle bluish tone, emphasizing the detailed sculpt and paintwork. Two portraits are included: one showing Hyoga’s determined expression, and another with a bandaged left eye. His hair, skin texture, and facial features have been carefully recreated to match his appearance in the series.Behind Hyoga, a swan representing his guardian constellation rises from the base. Made from clear parts and accented with pale blue paint, it features an internal LED light that produces a cool glow. The base, decorated with the Bronze Cloth Pandora Box relief, maintains design consistency across the Saint Seiya Premium Masterline lineup.The Bonus Version includes an additional portrait inspired by the original manga, sculpted in the expressive style of Masami Kurumada’s artwork.Product Name:Premium Masterline Saint Seiya Cygnus Hyoga "Final Bronze Cloth" Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size:300Arrival Date: Apr 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:71cm W:60cm D:41cmWeight:20.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Cygnus Constellation-Themed Base (with LED Illumination)・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Bandaged)・One (1) Swappable Head (Original Comic Style) [BONUS PART]・LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©MASAMI KURUMADA, TOEI ANIMATIONFor more details, visit our online store

Premium Masterline Saint Seiya Cygnus Hyoga "Final Bronze Cloth" Product PV

