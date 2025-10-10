CBiBank Founder Sunny Sun Speaks at Tsinghua–Cornell FMBA Forum on Globalization and FinTech

NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 3, 2025, Sunny Sun, Founder of CBiBank , was invited to attend the Tsinghua–Cornell FMBA Forum held at the Cornell Johnson School of Management’s Manhattan campus. Mr. Sun delivered a keynote speech during the event, where scholars and industry leaders gathered to discuss the global business environment and the future of financial technology.In his speech, Mr. Sun reflected on his more than twenty years of entrepreneurial and international experience. He noted that he had witnessed the golden eras of China’s Internet and mobile Internet, evolving from a technology entrepreneur to a FinTech innovator, and now leading an international commercial bank with a U.S. banking license.CBiBank is an international commercial bank licensed in the United States, committed to providing secure, compliant, and efficient cross-border financial services to clients around the world. Since its founding, CBiBank has adhered to the principle of long-termism. Under Mr. Sun’s leadership, the bank has built its foundation on a robust compliance framework, driven by continuous technological innovation, and has steadily expanded its global service network.Mr. Sun emphasized that CBiBank has chosen a longer-term but more resilient path to internationalization—focusing on developing its financial service network in advanced economies. “Through sustained investment and prudent operations, we continue to expand cross-border financial infrastructure and build a more efficient, secure global financial network for our clients,” he said.He also introduced that CBiBank has established a global cross-border settlement and payment network, dedicated to providing efficient and secure financial services to international SMEs.When speaking about technological innovation, Mr. Sun highlighted the importance of fully embracing artificial intelligence. In recent years, CBiBank has actively promoted the integration of AI across multiple core areas, including technology development, compliance, risk management, and customer service. Approximately 30% of the bank’s system code is now generated by AI, significantly improving overall operational efficiency. “We aim to become an AI-driven bank,” he said. “In the banking industry, we may not need to outperform tech companies, but we must move faster than our peers.”Mr. Sun also shared his views on emerging technologies, stating that the rapid development of artificial intelligence and quantum computing will profoundly reshape global business and human society. He encouraged both enterprises and individuals to embrace change, continue learning, and make good use of new technologies to maintain long-term competitiveness.Mr. Sun’s open and thoughtful sharing resonated strongly with the audience. As an alumnus of Tsinghua PBC School of Finance, he encouraged young scholars and entrepreneurs to adopt a lifelong learning mindset in an era of constant transformation: “The pace of change is faster than ever. The true core competence lies in the ability to learn and adapt.”

