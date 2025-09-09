CBiBank Founder Jiangtao Sun Attends Finovate Fall 2025 Pioneering a New Blueprint for Banking in the Age of AI

NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Jiangtao Sun, Founder of CBiBank , was invited to attend Finovate Fall 2025, one of the world’s premier fintech showcases. As a top-tier financial technology event, Finovate Fall focuses on cutting-edge innovation in banking, payments, artificial intelligence, and financial services. The conference gathered leading global financial institutions and technology companies to explore the future of banking.As a distinguished guest, Mr. Sun joined global thought leaders including senior bankers, tech founders, and venture investors in high-level discussions on AI-driven transformation and strategic opportunities in the financial sector.Recognized as a bellwether of banking innovation, Finovate Fall attracted over 2,000 attendees this year, including more than 1,000 C-level executives from banks, credit unions, and investment firms. Notably, all of the top 20 U.S. banks were represented at the event. During the conference, Mr. Sun participated in multiple expert panels and closed-door roundtables, sharing insights on fintech trends, the integration of AI in finance, and the evolving landscape of cross-border banking.CBiBank, headquartered in the United States, is a next-generation commercial bank specializing in digital and global financial services. The bank is dedicated to solving pain points for SMEs in international business—such as account management, cross-border settlements, and foreign exchange risk—by leveraging technology to drive financial innovation. CBiBank focuses on international trade and investment scenarios, delivering comprehensive banking solutions through intelligent banking systems and digital payment infrastructure to enhance the global financial experience.To date, CBiBank has established its business presence in 209 countries and regions worldwide, becoming a trusted financial partner for SMEs expanding into global markets.“AI is not here to replace traditional banking—it is here to enhance and elevate it,” Mr. Sun remarked. CBiBank will continue to deepen its fintech strategy and promote the integration of technology and finance, helping clients around the world navigate the future of cross-border financial services with confidence.

