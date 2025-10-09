Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633

Release Date: October 09, 2025 Statement from NYSDOT Long Island Regional Director Rich Causin The safety of the traveling public is always the top priority of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). Recently, engineers working on an ongoing project to enhance safety and resiliency along Merrick Road (State Route 27A) in the Village of Amityville observed an unusual settlement of the road surface near the culvert that carries Amityville Creek beneath the roadway. A subsequent inspection revealed a deterioration of the culvert that requires immediate attention. As a result, Merrick Road in the vicinity of the culvert will be reduced to a single lane, with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers until further notice. NYSDOT will conduct additional inspections of the structure and will expedite plans to restore two-way traffic on this busy roadway as quickly as possible. The Department understands that this lane reduction may cause significant inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience as work continues to address the issue. NYSDOT will keep the public informed of any further developments. Motorists are reminded to follow the instructions of flaggers for their safety and for the safety of highway work crews. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.