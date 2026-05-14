Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: May 14, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $8.7 Million Paving Project in Niagara Falls Work Underway to Resurface the LaSalle Expressway and Interstate 190 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on an $8.7 million project to resurface the LaSalle Expressway (State Route 951A) and a section of Interstate 190 in Niagara Falls, Niagara County. These state highways provide critical connections for tourists and Western New Yorkers to the Niagara Scenic Parkway, Niagara Falls State Park, the Rainbow Bridge, and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge international border crossings. The project will deliver a safer, smoother ride for motorists. “Governor Hochul has made unprecedented investments in paving state highways this year, and the Department of Transportation is delivering on her historic $600 million commitment to revitalizing highways across New York State,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Niagara Falls is a national treasure and a gem of the Upstate tourism industry, and this project will provide a better travel experience while enhancing safety for everyone who uses these vital routes to take in the beauty of the Falls in all seasons.” The project will include milling and paving of 15 lane-miles of the LaSalle Expressway and seven lane-miles of Interstate 190 between Witmer Road (State Route 31) and Upper Mountain Road. During construction both highways will remain open with long-term lane closures. A separate project to replace bridge decks along the LaSalle Expressway is also underway. Motorists will encounter lane closures and adjusted traffic patterns, but two-way traffic will be maintained. Both projects are scheduled for completion by August 2026. The Niagara Falls region is a key economic and tourism driver in Western New York. These state highways serve as a primary access route for American, Canadian, and international visitors. The rehabilitated roadways will help create a positive first impression of the area. City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “We have heard loud and clear from our residents and taxpayers that repairing area roadways is a high priority and our crews are working hard to repair roads across the City, so we are extremely pleased that the New York State Department of Transportation is undertaking this important work to further enhance the quality of life in our City. Second, the roadways to be repaired by the DOT are heavily used by tourists and visitors to our region as well as for commerce and business which are vital to the City’s economic viability.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.