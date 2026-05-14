Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: May 14, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces State of $3.1 Million Intersection Improvement Project in Town of Orchard Park Construction Begins on Roundabout to Improve Safety and Mobility at Armor Duells Road Intersection New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on a $3.1 million project to enhance pedestrian and vehicle safety and reduce congestion at the Armor Duells Road (State Route 952J), Duerr Road, and Murphy Road intersection in the Town of Orchard Park, Erie County. The project will replace the existing four-way intersection and two-way stop with a modern roundabout. “New York State, under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, is investing in our transportation infrastructure to enhance the safety of our roadways, reduce crashes with the goal of getting to zero fatalities - because even one death is too many,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “This new roundabout will benefit the entire Orchard Park community, create a more efficient vehicle flow and enhance the safety of everyone who utilizes this roadway.” Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. They are safer, more sustainable, and more efficient than traditional intersections. Crashes in roundabouts are less severe, resulting in fewer injuries and fatalities. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video. The intersection has a collision rate more than four times greater than the statewide average for comparable intersections showing that traffic calming measures are warranted. These measures are expected to reduce both the frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection. Armor Duells Road is a key route connecting the towns of Orchard Park and Hamburg. The $3.1 million project also includes new pavement, sidewalks, and drainage enhancements. The intersection will also be upgraded with new striping, signage, landscaping, and lighting. During construction, Duerr Road will be closed between Armor Duells Road and California Road. Traffic will be maintained on Armor Duells Road with a reduced speed limit in the work zone. Construction is currently scheduled for substantial completion by fall 2026. Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, “This project will improve safety for motorists and pedestrians while also improving navigation at this often busy intersection. I thank the DOT for prioritizing this project and urge drivers to use extreme caution during construction. I look forward to the completion of this project later this year." Town of Orchard Park Supervisor Joseph Liberti said, “This busy intersection has long been a concern for our community, and I am pleased to see this important safety project moving forward. The new roundabout will calm traffic, reduce serious crashes, and make it easier and safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to move through this area. I want to thank the New York State Department of Transportation for investing in Orchard Park and for working collaboratively with the Town to deliver this project. We appreciate the public’s patience during construction and urge everyone to slow down, stay alert, and follow posted signs in the work zone.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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