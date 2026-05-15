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Release Date: May 15, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $5.7 Million Paving Project in Erie County Work Underway to Resurface Busy Commercial and Residential Roads New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on a $5.7 million repaving project on three major Erie County roadways. The project will resurface approximately 29 lane-miles along Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), Millersport Highway (State Route 263), and Broadway (State Route 130) in the towns of Tonawanda, Amherst, and Cheektowaga, the Village of Sloan, and the City of Buffalo. “Governor Hochul’s historic investments in revitalizing thousands of miles along the state highway system are delivering real results across New York, including right here in Western New York,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “These vital corridors are lifelines for our communities – carrying thousands of commuters, students, local businesses, and commercial trucks every day – and this project will keep them smoother, safer and easier to travel for everyone who depends on them.” Niagara Falls Boulevard and Millersport Highway serve as key corridors connecting the University at Buffalo’s North and South Campuses to surrounding businesses, stores, and restaurants. Broadway functions as a major local route linking residential neighborhoods, businesses, and commercial truck traffic. Each corridor carries between 17,000 and 22,000 vehicles per day. The work includes eight lane miles on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Drive (State Route 324) in the towns of Tonawanda and Amherst; four lane-miles on Millersport Highway between Eggert Road and Hartford Road in the Town of Amherst; and 17 lane-miles on Broadway from Goethe Street to Dick Road, primarily in the Village of Sloan and Town of Cheektowaga with a small section in the City of Buffalo. Crews will perform milling, paving, shoulder work, and pavement markings. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with single-lane closures. No nighttime work is planned. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2026. Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “Niagara Falls Boulevard and Millersport Highway are critical corridors for students, workers, small businesses and families traveling through Amherst and Tonawanda every day. This $5.7 million investment will improve safety, strengthen key connections between UB’s North and South Campuses and support the businesses and neighborhoods that rely on these roadways. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez and the Department of Transportation for delivering real infrastructure improvements for Western New York.” Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “These investments in Western New York will help make our roads safer and improve daily travel for residents across our community. I’m especially pleased to see the state’s investment in Broadway, a vital corridor that connects residents, businesses, and commercial trucking traffic from Cheektowaga to downtown Buffalo. I’m glad to see this work moving forward and appreciate NYSDOT’s continued commitment to maintaining and improving these important roadways.” Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, "Niagara Falls Boulevard and Millersport Highway are two of the Town of Amherst's busiest thoroughfares and serve as critical routes in the 146th Assembly District. With thousands of residents commuting along these roads each day to work, school, and home, investing in their maintenance and improvement is essential to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving efficiently. I thank Commissioner Dominguez for recognizing the importance of these upgrades, and I commend the crews on the ground whose hard work is helping strengthen this vital infrastructure for our community." Assemblymember William Conrad said, "Given the harshness of our winters, the springtime paving season is an essential one in Western New York. I join neighbors in thanking NYSDOT for its investment in our most used thoroughfares, as well-maintained roadways aren't just a transportation and economic asset; they also enhance our quality of life. I join the Department in urging motorists to exercise patience and caution as crews tackle this important work." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “Winters are hard here in Erie County and punishing for our roads, but the construction season to address those impacts is short so every moment that can be spent repairing them is well spent. The three roadways being repaved by NYSDOT are critical to our infrastructure and are used by thousands of Western New York motorists every day so I am sure they will appreciate a greatly improved drive. I thank Commissioner Dominguez for including Erie County in NYSDOT’s construction schedule this year and remind all motorists to drive safely and be aware in construction zones.” Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin said, “This project represents a significant investment in Amherst’s infrastructure and will play an important role in improving the safety, reliability, and overall condition of several of our busiest roadways. These improvements will benefit residents, businesses, and everyone who travels through our community each day. I appreciate the New York State Department of Transportation’s continued partnership and commitment to supporting Amherst and enhancing our transportation network.” Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak said, "New York State's continued improvements on its roads and sidewalks within the Town of Cheektowaga are necessary and much appreciated. I want to thank state lawmakers who have supported the necessary legislation and budget work that provided the funding to make this work happen." Tonawanda Deputy Town Supervisor Gina Santa Maria said, “Niagara Falls Boulevard is a heavily used corridor for both our businesses and our residents. I want to thank the Governor for this important investment in our infrastructure, and we are encouraged by her continued support for projects that improve the quality of life for our residents in the Town of Tonawanda.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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