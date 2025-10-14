Nearsite Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Prashant Kalantri as Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearsite , the AI-Native enterprise procurement platform for workforce and insurance housing, today announced the appointment of Prashant Kalantri as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Prashant brings deep experience in Technology Investment Banking and M&A advisory, having held senior roles at Mizuho, Raymond James, and Houlihan Lokey, following earlier positions at PwC and Berkery Noyes. He earned his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.“We are thrilled to welcome Prashant as our CFO,” said Piyush Sadana, CEO and Co-Founder of Nearsite. “His background in capital markets and financial strategy will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform and deliver greater value to our customers and partners.”“I’m excited to join Nearsite at this rapid growth stage,” said Prashant Kalantri, CFO of Nearsite. “The company is redefining workforce housing through technology, and I look forward to helping drive disciplined growth and long-term impact.”As CFO, Prashant will oversee Nearsite’s financial strategy, investor relations, and capital planning as the company expands its marketplace and AI-driven platform.About NearsiteNearsite is the AI copilot for workforce and insurance housing. The company's innovative platform is revolutionizing the industry by seamlessly connecting enterprises with a global network of vetted corporate housing providers. Nearsite simplifies the end-to-end process of sourcing, booking, and managing housing for enterprises, relocation firms, insurance, and government agencies - delivering unmatched speed, control, and cost-efficiency at scale.

