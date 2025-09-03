Nearsite appoints Chief Product Officer to drive Agentic AI innovation in workforce and insurance housing procurement

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearsite , an AI-powered enterprise procurement platform for workforce and insurance housing, today announced the appointment of Jyotsna Shevade as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Jyotsna will lead Nearsite’s product vision and strategy, driving the development of intuitive, AI-native solutions that redefine workforce housing for global enterprises and corporate housing providers.Jyotsna brings more than a decade of product leadership experience across Amazon, Twilio, and Collective Health. A seasoned builder and operator, she’s led scrappy zero-to-one launches, scaled real-time AI-powered platforms, and grown customer-centric solutions from early traction to global reach—driving billions in business impact and reaching millions of users. She combines sharp business acumen and growth strategy with deep technical expertise in full-stack product development, and has led teams through high-growth phases in both startups and complex enterprise environments. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is known for turning bold ideas into scalable, high-impact products and teams.“We are thrilled to welcome Jyotsna to Nearsite,” said Piyush Sadana, CEO and Co-Founder of Nearsite. “Her proven ability to build and scale transformative enterprise software products and marketplaces, coupled with her analytical rigor, user obsession, and strong cross-functional leadership, will be pivotal as we innovate and deliver value to our global customers and partners.”“Nearsite is solving a real and urgent need in workforce housing,” said Jyotsna Shevade, Chief Product Officer at Nearsite. "I’m excited to lead product strategy and execution — building AI-native, data-driven solutions that empower our customers and provider partners to leapfrog outdated processes and systems, while driving global growth and impact at scale."As Chief Product Officer, Jyotsna will oversee Nearsite’s product and partner strategy, user experience design, AI feature development, and go-to-market execution — ensuring that the company continues to lead with customer-centric, analytics-driven product innovation.About NearsiteNearsite is the AI copilot for workforce and insurance housing . The company's innovative platform is revolutionizing the industry by seamlessly connecting enterprises with a global network of vetted corporate housing providers. Nearsite simplifies the end-to-end process of sourcing, booking, and managing housing for enterprises, relocation firms, insurance, and government agencies - delivering unmatched speed, control, and cost-efficiency at scale.

