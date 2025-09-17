Nearsite secures Mentors Fund investment to accelerate AI innovation in workforce and insurance housing procurement

Nearsite partners with Mentors Fund to expand AI-powered housing solutions for enterprises and insurers

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearsite , an AI-powered procurement platform for workforce and insurance housing, today announced a strategic investment from Mentors Fund , an early-stage Silicon Valley based venture firm that partners with high-potential founders to scale transformative businesses. This investment marks a significant milestone in Nearsite’s journey, underscoring investor confidence in its mission to revolutionize workforce housing procurement through agentic AI innovation.Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and operators, Mentors Fund backs visionary founders solving complex global challenges. The investment in Nearsite highlights the fund’s conviction in the company’s ability to reshape workforce and insurance housing with technology-driven efficiency and scale.“We are deeply honored by Mentors Fund’s belief in our vision,” said Piyush Sadana, CEO and Co-Founder of Nearsite. “This partnership is more than capital — it’s about shared conviction. With Mentors Fund’s support and operational expertise, we are well positioned to accelerate product innovation, strengthen our B2B marketplace, and deliver even greater value to corporate customers and corporate housing providers worldwide.”“At Mentors Fund, we back founders who are redefining traditional industries with clarity, execution, and ambition,” said Suneel Goud, Founding Partner at Mentors Fund. “Nearsite’s use of AI to simplify and scale enterprise housing procurement addresses a massive and underserved market. We’re excited to support the Nearsite team as they build a category-defining platform poised to transform workforce and insurance housing.”This strategic partnership will enable Nearsite to deepen product development, expand market reach, and accelerate adoption among global enterprises, relocation firms, insurance agencies, and corporate housing providers.About NearsiteNearsite is the AI copilot for workforce and insurance housing. The company’s innovative platform is revolutionizing the industry by seamlessly connecting enterprises with a global network of vetted corporate housing providers. Nearsite simplifies the end-to-end process of sourcing, booking, and managing housing for enterprises, relocation firms, insurance, and government agencies — delivering unmatched speed, control, and cost-efficiency at scale.

