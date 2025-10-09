ADOT to reduce congestion on SR 187 with new turn lanes

SACATON – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project in mid-October on the Gila River Indian Community that will reduce congestion and enhance safety on State Route 187 by adding turn lanes and widening shoulders.

The project is expected to begin Tuesday, Oct. 14, and will include replacing the pavement with a new layer of asphalt on the entire 6-mile length of SR 187 between SR 87 and SR 387, which is just east of Interstate 10.

The improvements will include:

Adding a right-turn lane on northbound SR 187 approaching SR 87

Adding a left-turn lane on northbound SR 187 approaching Casa Grande Road

Adding a right-turn lane on southbound SR 87 approaching SR 187

Widening SR 187 to provide 8-foot paved shoulders

Removing and replacing the asphalt

Constructing drainage improvements

Replacing bridge railing

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2026.

Construction is expected to take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should expect traffic delays as the roadway is narrowed to a single lane of alternating traffic at times. Motorists are encouraged to use SR 387 as an alternate route.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects > Southcentral District Projects > State Route 187: SR 387 to SR 87 Improvement Project.