Speed Limit Change on WY 59 North of Gillette

GILLETTE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to inform motorists of a speed limit reduction on Wyoming Highway 59 between mileposts 120 and 122, north of Gillette.

The speed limit in this area will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph due to a series of dips along a downhill, uphill, S-curve section of the roadway. These dips have created a significant safety concern, particularly as we move into the winter driving season.

This change is being implemented to help reduce the risk of crashes and improve safety for the traveling public. WYDOT plans to address and repair this section of roadway during the 2026 construction season, once paving operations can be scheduled.

The speed limit change will be effective on Tuesday, October 14.

We appreciate your cooperation and attention to the new speed limit. Please drive safely and adjust your speed for conditions.

WYDOT will be reducing the speed limit on WYO 59 North to 55 mph between mile post 120-and 122 to address safety concerns during the upcoming winter months. WYDOT Photo.