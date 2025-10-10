RYSE Debuts at TM:RW – The Retail Store of the Future in Times Square

SEE YOU TM:RW RYSE launches at SEE YOU TM:RW RYSE In-Store Display at SEEYOUTM:RW

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE, the smart home company behind the world’s first retrofit shade automation device, announced its launch inside ( tm:rw ), a groundbreaking 20,000 sq. ft. immersive retail experience opening in the heart of Times Square.Unlike traditional stores that rely on shelf space, tm:rw transforms retail into a destination where visitors can discover products through interactive experiences. From Formula 1 show cars to the world’s largest retail holograms, cotton candy robots, and LED-bathed floors, the concept blends entertainment with technology and RYSE is at the center of it.“At RYSE, we’ve always believed that the future of retail is about experience, not just products,” said Trung Pham, CEO of RYSE. “Partnering with tm:rw allows customers to see and feel our products and tech in action, not just on a website or video. Times Square is one of the most iconic stages in the world, and we’re proud to showcase RYSE here.”Smart Home Innovation on DisplayRYSE makes window shade automation accessible for everyone. The RYSE SmartShade retrofits onto existing window shades with beaded chains, while the RYSE SmartCurtain automates curtains on a rod. Both products can be installed in minutes and integrate with leading smart home platforms, including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Together, they bring comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency to everyday living.“tm:rw was designed to spotlight the brands creating the future, and RYSE fits perfectly into that vision,” said Dora Roughan, Business Development Manager at tm:rw. “Their technology is smart, accessible, and forward-thinking, and the in-store experience gives people the chance to connect with RYSE in a way they can’t anywhere else.”The tm:rw store is located in the heart of Times Square, one of the busiest intersections in the world, giving RYSE exposure to millions of visitors and tourists every year.About RYSEFounded in Toronto, RYSE develops smart home products that make automation accessible to everyone. Its flagship product, the RYSE SmartShade, installs on any window shade in minutes and connects to smart home platforms like Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Learn more at https://helloryse.com About SEEYOUTMRW.COMtm:rw is a 20,000 sq. ft. immersive technology emporium redefining the retail experience. Featuring futuristic design, cutting-edge technology, and interactive brand activations, tm:rw is located in Times Square, New York City. Learn more at https://seeyoutmrw.com

