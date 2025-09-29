RYSE Opens Latest Investment Round at $2.25/Share

RYSE SmartShade Convert Your Window Shades to Automated "Smart Shades" RYSE SmartShade converts your manual window shades into automated "smart shades"!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE Inc., the smart home company behind the SmartShade and SmartCurtain, announced today the launch of its latest investment round at USD $2.25/share, reflecting strong investor demand and continued business growth. This marks a 12.5% increase from its previous $2.00/share round, completed just a few months ago.Since its founding in 2015, RYSE has been building a dominant position in the smart window coverings market — a category still largely untapped in the broader smart home industry. With over $12 million in lifetime revenue, 10 issued patents, and retail distribution in more than 120 BestBuy stores, RYSE is bringing window automation to everyday homes, offices, and commercial spaces.“This new round shows the strong demand from investors who see the potential for smart window blinds & shades to become the next major category in the smart home industry,” said Trung Pham, CEO of RYSE. “We’re not just creating smart home gadgets — we’re building the category leader in smart window coverings, with products that deliver energy savings, convenience, and comfort for millions of people.”RYSE’s two flagship products are:- SmartShade – retrofits onto any window shade with a beaded chain, such as roller shades and vertical blinds.- SmartCurtain – installs in under a minute to motorize curtains on rods or tracks, a window covering category that dominates homes and hotels across North America.Looking ahead, RYSE is also developing SmartBlinds (for tilt control) and a Cordless Shade Motor, expanding its product line to cover every major type of window covering.Growing Retail and Market ReachRYSE products are currently sold through major retailers including Best Buy and Linen Chest, with planned expansion into additional big box retailers. The company had also secured over CAD $4M in cleantech grants for the energy-saving potential of its smart shades, further validating its impact at the intersection of technology and sustainability.“Our investors recognize the rare opportunity in front of us,” added Pham. “Smart lighting and smart thermostats are already household categories, and smart window coverings are next. With our patents, products, and partnerships, RYSE is positioned to lead this market globally.”Invest in RYSEEveryday investors can join RYSE’s journey by participating in its online public offering, hosted at https://invest.helloryse.com . Thousands have already invested to support RYSE’s mission to make its brand synonymous with smart shades. For more information, view the RYSE Inc. Offering Circular About RYSEFounded in 2015, RYSE develops retrofit smart home products that make window automation accessible and affordable. Its product line includes the SmartShade and SmartCurtain, with additional innovations in development to cover all major window coverings. RYSE’s technology integrates with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, delivering convenience, energy efficiency, and comfort. Learn more at https://helloryse.com

