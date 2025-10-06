RYSE SmartCurtain Wins Canadian Interiors Best of Canada Awards

Install RYSE Curtain behind your curtain panels to hide them from view! RYSE SmartCurtain can be installed in under 1 minute without any tools! RYSE SmartCurtain was designed with the user experience in mind

RYSE, the smart home company, announces that its SmartCurtain has been named a Winner of the Canadian Interiors Best of Canada Awards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE Inc., the smart home company focused on retrofit window covering automation, proudly announced that its SmartCurtain has been named a Winner of the Canadian Interiors Best of Canada Awards.The annual Best of Canada Awards celebrate the most innovative products and designs across the country, recognizing companies that push the boundaries of creativity, function, and impact. The RYSE SmartCurtain was selected by a panel of judges for its seamless design, ease of installation, and ability to bring smart technology into homes, hotels, and commercial spaces without the need for costly renovations.Innovation in Smart Blind / Motorized Blind Automation The SmartCurtain is a retrofit device that installs in less than a minute to motorize any curtain that hangs on a rod or track. Curtains represent one of the largest segments of window coverings in North America, commonly found in both households and hotels. With SmartCurtain, users can enjoy hands-free convenience, smart scheduling, and energy efficiency all while retaining manual control when desired.“This award highlights our focus on designing products that disappear into the home while delivering meaningful impact,” said Aras Puodziunas, Lead Industrial Designer at RYSE. “SmartCurtain is simple, accessible, and designed to give everyone from families to seniors, the comfort and convenience of smart automation.”Recognition from the Judges“Designed to fit seamlessly, silently and invisibly into the home, it couldn’t be simpler to install,” said Dylan Horvath, founder and CEO, Cortex Design Inc.“The RYSE SmartCurtain and motorized blind solutions that enable seniors and individuals with disabilities to access natural light and privacy, giving them greater independence and everyday convenience,” added Ranee Lee, associate professor at OCADU and founder of DESIGNwith.Expanding the RYSE SmartCurtain within the Motorized Blind EcosystemThe SmartCurtain joins RYSE’s growing product lineup:- SmartShade – retrofits onto beaded chain window shades- SmartCurtain – automates rod-based curtains- SmartBlinds – motorizes wand-tilt blindsAll RYSE products integrate with leading smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, allowing users to control natural light with a tap, a schedule, or a voice command.About RYSEFounded in 2015, RYSE develops retrofit smart home products that make window automation accessible and affordable. With over $12 million in sales, 10 issued patents, and retail partnerships including Best Buy and Linen Chest, RYSE is building the category leader in smart window coverings. Learn more at https://helloryse.com About the Best of Canada AwardsThe Best of Canada Awards, organized by Canadian Interiors, are the country’s only design competition open to all interior designers, architects, manufacturers, and students. The awards spotlight innovation and creativity across products and projects that shape the Canadian design landscape.

