Convoso Partners with Phonexa to Give Outbound Call Centers New Visibility into Campaign ROI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered outbound call center platform for revenue teams, today announced a new partnership and integration with Phonexa , the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting.The integration enables call disposition data from Convoso to flow seamlessly into Phonexa, bridging the gap between outbound calling outcomes and marketing spend. Convoso customers can now gain clearer visibility into campaign ROI and return on ad spend (ROAS), empowering revenue teams to identify which leads, campaigns, and channels are delivering the strongest performance.“Our customers are laser-focused on generating and converting leads, but they also need confidence that their marketing dollars are driving the right results,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “This integration with Phonexa helps outbound call centers not only optimize performance in real time, but also prove the value of their investments with greater clarity around ROI and ROAS.”With data flowing back into Phonexa, businesses can feed insights to publishers or platforms like Google and Meta, enabling smarter targeting, more agile campaign adjustments, and stronger profitability. The partnership further expands Convoso’s growing ecosystem of integrations designed to help customers maximize success.“By uniting Phonexa’s comprehensive marketing automation suite with Convoso’s AI-powered outbound engagement platform, we enable businesses with the transparency and agility needed to scale more profitably,” said Oliver Koukoulis-Fribbens, CSO at Phonexa. “We’re excited to empower performance marketers with the necessary tools to close the loop between contact center engagement and their marketing spend.”About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, legal, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence. Learn more at www.convoso.com About PhonexaPhonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking and distribution platform for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The all-in-one marketing automation solution empowers performance marketers to optimize campaigns, increase ROI, and drive business growth with transparency and efficiency. With a global presence and headquarters in Glendale, California, Phonexa supports clients across diverse industries, including insurance, financial services, home services, and beyond. Learn more at www.phonexa.com

