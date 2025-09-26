Convoso Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Jeff Ducharme as VP of Sales

Seasoned revenue leader to accelerate growth and expand markets for Convoso’s AI-powered outbound contact center platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the AI‑powered outbound contact center platform for revenue teams, today announced the appointment of Jeff Ducharme as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Ducharme will lead Convoso’s sales organization, driving new customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and expansion across key industry verticals.Ducharme brings a proven track record building and leading high‑performing SaaS sales teams, with deep experience in enterprise sales, channel strategy, and repeatable revenue operations. He will report to Natalie Peled David, Senior Vice President of Revenue, and partner closely with Product, Marketing, and Customer Success to accelerate growth and customer outcomes.“Jeff is a builder and a closer. His leadership style, customer obsession, and ability to scale teams make him an ideal fit for Convoso at this stage of our growth,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder at Convoso. “As our customers navigate rising compliance demands and shifting market dynamics, Jeff’s experience will help us deliver even greater value across the outbound revenue stack.”“Convoso is redefining what’s possible for outbound performance with data‑driven automation and AI,” said Jeff Ducharme, Vice President of Sales at Convoso. “I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team to help more revenue leaders improve contact rates, increase conversions, and grow profitably.”The appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Convoso, including continued innovation across its platform and the recent launch of Convoso Ignite , which automates and optimizes the full DID lifecycle to improve contact rates while reducing overhead. With Ducharme’s leadership, Convoso will expand its enterprise footprint and deepen partnerships with BPOs and high‑velocity sales teams.About Jeff DucharmeJeff Ducharme is a growth‑focused sales and partnerships leader with deep experience across cybersecurity, AI, SASE, and emerging technologies such as Private 5G. He has led both direct and partner‑led sales motions for startups and global organizations, successfully closing large enterprise deals and building ecosystems that drive repeatable success.Most recently, Ducharme served as GTM Operating Partner at Advanced Technologies Brokerage & Consultancy, where he guided businesses in adopting IT solutions across UCaaS/CCaaS, cybersecurity, managed services, and AI. Previously, he was VP of Enterprise Sales at Alef, helping to pioneer Private 5G/LTE adoption, and Regional Vice President of Sales at Vonage, where he built and scaled high‑performing markets, achieving triple‑digit growth and multimillion‑dollar enterprise wins. Earlier in his career, he served as Sales Manager at Comcast Business, overseeing integrated communications sales for SMBs.Ducharme earned his MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, legal, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence.

