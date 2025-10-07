Convoso Joins Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace to Deliver Strategic Outbound Technology to Talkdesk Customers

Advanced outbound dialer Convoso now available in Talkdesk AppConnect, helping sales teams boost contact rates, compliance, and revenue growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading contact center software provider for revenue teams, today announced the launch of their outbound dialer solution on TalkdeskAppConnect™, enabling businesses to seamlessly combine revenue campaigns requiring purpose-built outbound capabilities with their existing Talkdesk CX Cloud solution. Talkdesk AppConnect is an industry-leading customer experience solutions marketplace featuring a broad range of advanced applications, devices, services, and out-of-the-box integrations that give businesses the flexibility to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. With more than 80 available solutions, AppConnect provides enterprises with access to the tools they need to remain agile and flexible in response to today’s evolving customer needs.Convoso is an outbound contact center platform built for speed, scale, and revenue growth for sales organizations wanting to dramatically increase contact rates – often up to 4X – delivering intelligent outbound automation, real-time insights, and multi-channel orchestration that empowers teams to convert more leads while lowering customer acquisition costs. With built-in compliance tools, flexible integrations, and award-winning support, Convoso’s platform has proven to help sales and lead generation teams win.“Partnering with TalkDesk is a win-win,” said Darrin Koehler, Director of Partnerships at Convoso. “The partnership brings together two best-in-class providers as a results-driven, contact center solution powerhouse. It enables Talkdesk customers to maximize outbound customer engagement outcomes with Convoso’s AI-driven dialer technology, driving high-performance KPIs, increased conversion rates, and revenue growth.”Convoso’s key capabilities for Talkdesk customers include:Smarter Outbound Performance – Connecting with more leads faster using automated DID management , caller ID reputation tools, and lead recycling automation—scaling confidently across 5,000+ concurrent calls and 15M+ leads. Triggers multichannel outreach in real time and adapts follow-up timing, channel, and messaging with workflow automation.Maximizes Agent Talk Time – Revenue teams boost contact rates and lowers cost per acquisition with Convoso Ignite™, an AI-powered, fully integrated solution that automates the entire caller ID lifecycle—scoring numbers on a spectrum, procuring and retiring DIDs, and selecting the highest-performing number in real time for every call. Meanwhile, Convoso’s 97% accurate answering machine detection filters out voicemails so agents focus on live conversations.Data-Driven Decision Making – Tracks and optimizes campaigns with real-time dashboards and customizable reports.Support That Drives Results – Award-winning support ensures fast onboarding, problem-solving, and ongoing performance optimization.Built-in to Tools for Evolving Compliance Rules – Automated TCPA compliance with DNC/RND scrubbing, call-time rules, and StateTracker™ for state-level regulations.Convoso’s outbound dialer and all AppConnect offerings are fully vetted and available in a streamlined interface that makes buying and connecting simple. Customers can also try many AppConnect applications before purchasing to ensure they are building the best contact center stack for their needs.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, legal, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence.

