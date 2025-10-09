AstraZeneca Selects Albemarle County for $4.5 Billion Investment

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that AstraZeneca will invest $4.5 billion to establish two new manufacturing facilities in Albemarle County. The project includes a new drug substance manufacturing facility focused on chronic diseases and a facility dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates focused on therapies for oncology indications. The two plants are expected to create 600 highly skilled jobs including engineers, scientists and process facilitators and is part of AstraZeneca’s planned $50 billion investment in the United States by 2030. In addition to the 600 direct jobs, AstraZeneca expects an additional 3,000 indirect jobs to be generated from the project.

“AstraZeneca’s $4.5 billion investment is the largest single manufacturing investment in the company’s history and a game-changer for American drug manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The investment is set to create 600 high-paying jobs in Albemarle County, strengthening America’s ability to produce lifesaving medicines right here in Virginia. It took just 33 days from our first conversation to partnering on this project – that’s moving at Virginia speed. Thanks to programs like the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program and the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, AstraZeneca will be able to hit the ground running. There is a true business renaissance happening in Virginia, and I want to thank Pascal and the entire AstraZeneca team for choosing to invest in Virginia and for trusting the Commonwealth as a partner in the future of a world-class company.”

“AstraZeneca has never shied away from the hardest challenges: cancer, obesity, heart disease, and more. Their $4.5 billion investment in Virginia is a powerful vote of confidence in what our Commonwealth has to offer,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Six hundred Virginians will soon join AstraZeneca in the fight to deliver hope and healing to patients. AstraZeneca’s decision shows that with our top talent, ideal location, and pro-business environment, Virginia is the place where innovation and opportunity come together to build a healthier future for all Americans.”

Upon completion, the facility will produce small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides for the company’s innovative weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products. Additionally, the company has expanded its scope to also include state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for their antibody drug conjugate cancer pipeline and portfolio.

“With our $4.5 billion investment in Virginia, the largest in AstraZeneca’s history, we are not only building a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, but also driving life sciences innovation and economic growth,” said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot. “This new facility will create thousands of jobs and strengthen America’s national security and health sovereignty. I also want to thank Governor Youngkin and his team for their energy and vision. We have found in Virginia an amazing team that moves at incredible speed to build a better future for this Commonwealth and the American people.”

The United States is AstraZeneca’s largest market and home to 19 research and development, manufacturing, and commercial sites. AstraZeneca currently employs more than 18,000 people in the United States and supports 93,000 jobs nationwide. In 2024 the company contributed $5 billion directly to the economy and created approximately $20 billion worth of overall value for the American economy.

“AstraZeneca brings transformative investment to Albemarle County, creating high-quality jobs with competitive wages for our local workforce,” stated Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Andrews. “Through strong partnerships with the Commonwealth, we have secured an anchor in our biotech and life sciences sector that will advance the County’s strategic goals and support a high quality of life for our community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Albemarle County and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure these projects for Virginia. AstraZeneca will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $191.3 million based on upon an investment of $4 billion and the creation of 500 jobs for the drug substance manufacturing facility focused on chronic diseases, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly. The facility dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates will be eligible for a grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.

AstraZeneca will locate its state-of-the-art facility at the Rivanna Futures Site located in the northern portion of Albemarle County. The site had previously been awarded a $9.7 million grant from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this matching grant program funds infrastructure improvements in partnership with localities, utilities, and state agencies to ensure sites across the Commonwealth are project-ready for employers looking to expand in Virginia.

“AstraZeneca’s investment in Virginia stands as confirmation of the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in life sciences and advanced manufacturing,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission. “This project will create highly skilled jobs and stronger supply chains, and demonstrates our state’s commitment to job creation and economic development.”

“It is an honor to welcome AstraZeneca to the Commonwealth,” said Senator Louise Lucas, Vice Chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission. “This project illustrates Virginia’s foresight in supporting the life sciences sector and strengthens our position as a premier destination for advancing cutting-edge pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing.”

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, and respiratory and immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide.

“I am excited to welcome AstraZeneca to Albemarle County and Virginia’s Fifth District,” said Representative John McGuire. “AstraZeneca’s $4.5 billion investment will build a new manufacturing facility, create 600 new high-paying jobs that focus on chronic disease care and prevention, which makes a positive impact both economically and in Americans health. Albemarle is the perfect location for this facility, and this investment will ensure secure, long-term growth for the Commonwealth’s economy. As your Congressman, my team and I have been working with various companies to bring jobs, manufacturing, and economic development to the Virginia’s Fifth District. I want to thank Governor Youngkin, Albemarle County, and AstraZeneca for making this investment a reality.”

“What an exciting day for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “The investment by AstraZeneca is life-changing and not only promises to improve the lives of many, but the research and jobs it brings will transform the economy. I commend Albemarle County for their leadership and foresight to invest in this property. The partnership with VEDP is a model for how we grow our economy. This may be the most important investment in Virginia’s recent history of economic development.”

“It is a great day for Albemarle County with AstraZeneca and VEDP’s transformative investment into our community,” said Delegate Amy Laufer. “This milestone is the direct result of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors’ decision to invest in this property. This development will not only contribute to the health and well-being of society, but serves as a powerful economic engine for our community. The close proximity to our excellent public higher education institutions of University of Virginia and Piedmont Virginia Community College will certainly be an exciting opportunity for partnership. I’m proud to be a part of this vision and I look forward to seeing the growth that it brings to our community.”

Support for AstraZeneca’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities for the third consecutive year and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. To establish a globally recognized biopharmaceutical training system, all training and education, including community colleges and universities, will be aligned with international best practices and standards.