Dover Food Retail Expanding Manufacturing Campus

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Dover Food Retail family of companies will invest over $20 million to expand its Virginia operations by relocating its Anthony® brand manufacturing from Sylmar, Calif., to its Chesterfield County campus. This investment is projected to create more than 300 new jobs in the Commonwealth, reinforcing Virginia’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

The Chesterfield facility will expand on its current production with skilled workers manufacturing a wide range of commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors and frames, utilizing cutting-edge technology to meet the demanding specifications of food retail customers across North America and worldwide.

“Dover Food Retail’s move from California to Virginia is an incredible endorsement of the Commonwealth as a hub for advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The cases produced in this facility will soon be used at some of the largest food and beverage retailers nationwide. With 300 new jobs created by this investment, Virginia continues to be the best place in the nation to grow a business, create opportunity and build a future.”

“Dover Food Retail is doubling down on the Commonwealth with their expansion in Chesterfield County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Soon, hundreds more Virginians will be hard at work assembling the refrigeration equipment that supports American food and beverage retailers. By expanding their manufacturing footprint in the Commonwealth, Dover is opening new opportunities to reach the ports, highways and railways that drive American commerce.”

“We are excited to be able to continue the growth journey in our Virginia campus. This latest round of investments will add all-new, state-of-the-art equipment to our factories, expand our research and development laboratories, create a Dover Food Retail parts hub, and establish our new distribution center of excellence,” said Paul Sindoni, President of Dover Food Retail. “This investment will build upon our strong foundation of Dover Food Retail’s U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, building on our commitment to delivering exceptional products to our customers and maintaining our position as the innovation leaders in the industry.”

Dover Food Retail is a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial refrigeration systems, refrigerated display cases, specialty products, glass and freezer doors, and lighting. Operating through its core brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, Dover Food Retail has over 3,000 employees serving a global customer base that includes supermarkets, convenience stores, and other food service and food processing businesses. Dover Food Retail provides a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable customers to sell more food, more profitably and more responsibly, while providing industry insights. The Dover Food Retail group of companies are subsidiaries of Dover Corporation.

“Dover Food Retail’s decision to reinvest in our community marks the next chapter of our 30-year history together in Chesterfield,” said Jim Ingle, Chairman of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “As Dover is already among the largest manufacturing employers in Chesterfield, this recommitment to our community and addition of over 300 jobs spotlights the strength of our growing community’s workforce. We are thankful for the strong partnerships that made this investment happen, and I look forward to seeing more Chesterfield-made Dover products in use all over our region.”

“The expansion of the Dover Food Retail facility in Chesterfield County will create 300 new jobs here in the Commonwealth, with the impacts of those jobs reaching far beyond the County’s borders,” said Senator Ghazala Hashmi. “This decision is a testament to our local leaders, Chesterfield’s strong business community, and our commitment to meaningful economic development.”

“I welcome Dover Food Retail to Chesterfield, and I’m grateful for the expansion of its already strong manufacturing footprint and providing more quality jobs in our community,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner.

“I am excited to welcome Dover Food Retail and its family of companies as they invest over $20 million to expand their Virginia operations by relocating Anthony® brand manufacturing to Chesterfield County in the 81st House District,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “This significant investment, which will create more than 300 new jobs, underscores Virginia’s growing reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing. The expansion of the Chesterfield facility and its use of cutting-edge technology will strengthen our local economy and support the production of high-quality commercial refrigeration products for customers across North America and around the world. This is a wonderful moment for the 81st District and the Commonwealth as we continue to attract innovative companies that provide good jobs and drive economic growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin also approved a $900,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.

VEDP will support Dover Food Retail’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.