Area Development Ranks Virginia No. 1 in Nation for Workforce Training Program

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Virginia’s workforce training program is ranked No. 1 in the United States in Area Development’s Top States for Doing Business report.

This accolade comes on the heels of Virginia’s Talent Accelerator Program also being ranked No. 1 in the United States in the annual Business Facilities Rankings Report for the third consecutive year. These rankings solidify the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program’s place as the top workforce training program in the country.

“Virginia doesn’t follow, we lead, and our Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is leading the nation in workforce training,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For many companies, this program is a major factor in choosing to invest in Virginia, because it provides tailored training that equips employees with the right skills from day one. More Virginians are stepping into the workforce and we’re making sure they are prepared to seize the incredible opportunities available in the Commonwealth.”

“People are the driving force behind economic growth, and Virginia is setting the pace in equipping workers with the skills needed now and in the future,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator is a prime example of how we’re creating a job-ready workforce that gives businesses the certainty they need to put down roots and expand here in the Commonwealth.”

Area Development is a leading executive magazine covering corporate site selection and relocation since 1965. The 15th annual report results are derived from a survey of expert consultants who advise companies on the best location for their business, and it includes questions that explain what makes a state a great place for businesses.

In addition to workforce training, Virginia ranked No. 7 overall in the Top States for Doing Business report, moving up two spots from last year. Virginia’s most significant rankings improvements in the report were in the categories of Access to Qualified Labor (moving up five spots to No. 5), Energy Availability (moving up 14 spots to No. 8), and Corporate Tax Structure (moving up 17 spots to No. 10).

“We are positioning Virginia as America’s top state for talent, and the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a key differentiator in Virginia’s talent advantage,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “By collaborating directly with companies to provide fully tailored recruitment and training solutions, we give employers the certainty to grow and thrive in every region of the Commonwealth. Area Development’s acknowledgement of the Talent Accelerator affirms the program’s impact and showcases the dedication of our team to making Virginia the premier destination for business.”

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, with funding support from the Governor’s Administration and the Virginia General Assembly. The program accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Since launching in 2019, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has helped secure more than 17,000 announced jobs across Virginia.

Within the past 12 months, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has begun work to support companies that include: Microporous (Danville, VA; 2,000 jobs); and Micron Technology, Inc. (Manassas, VA; 340 jobs). Most recently, Eli Lilly and Company, which announced a $5 billion investment in Virginia on Sept. 16, has signed on to utilize the support of the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program for its creation of 650 high-wage jobs.

More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.