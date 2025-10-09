Meredith Laine McQuerry, PhD, Recognized for Innovation in Protective Apparel – Featured in Influential Women

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated Leader in Advancing Textile Performance, Safety, and Functional DesignDr. Meredith McQuerry, PhD, is the Carol E. Avery Associate Professor in the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship at Florida State University, located in Tallahassee, Florida. She has been recognized in the prestigious Influential Women 2025 series, acknowledging her groundbreaking contributions to textile performance and clothing physiological comfort, specifically for first responders, athletes, and industrial workers. Dr. McQuerry also directs the ThermaNOLE Comfort Laband the Textile Testing Laboratory, where her innovative research is pushing the boundaries of safety and comfort in protective apparel.With over a decade of experience focused on structural firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE) research, Dr. McQuerry has collaborated with key agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Her work involves rigorous testing of fabrics, thermal manikins, and human wear trials to enhance protective clothing, ensuring that those who serve on the front lines are equipped with the best possible gear.Dr. McQuerry’s academic credentials are as impressive as her research. She earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Merchandising, Apparel, and Textiles from the University of Kentucky, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Textile Technology Management from the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University. Her contributions to the field have garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2024 ITAA Mid-Career Excellence Award and the 2024 UK Horizon Award for Early Career Achievement. Additionally, she has received the 2021 Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship Research Award and has published numerous best papers in international journals (2022 Fire Technology, 2020 RJTA, and 2016 AATCC JOR).Reflecting on her career journey, Dr. McQuerry credits her mentorship as a key influence:“Dr. Elizabeth Easter has been my incredible mentor, and her belief in me has profoundly shaped my career,” Dr. McQuerry shares. “She recognized my potential long before I did, and her guidance has been invaluable.”Dr. McQuerry emphasizes the importance of self-identity in professional growth. “The best career advice I received was, ‘Tell me who and what you ARE, not what you are not.’ It’s crucial, particularly for women in male-dominated fields, to recognize their value and uniqueness instead of comparing themselves to others,” she states.For young women aspiring to enter the textile and apparel industry, Dr. McQuerry advises, “Pursue your passion fervently——get involved in any and all organizations that you can, and don’t be afraid to take on leadership roles. Say “yes” as often as you can, even when scared. You never know where those “yeses” will take you! Do it scared!”Believing in the power of hard work, Dr. McQuerry states, “You can outwork any challenge you face. There’s not much that a determined mindset and an exceptional work ethic can’t achieve.”A passionate educator and researcher, Dr. Meredith McQuerry is dedicated to enhancing safety, functionality, and comfort in protective apparel while simultaneously mentoring the next generation of innovators in the textile and apparel industry.Learn More about Dr. Meredith Laine McQuerry:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/meredith-mcquerry or through the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship at Florida State University, https://jimmorancollege.fsu.edu/about/faculty-staff/faculty-meredith-mcquerry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

