Richard Gere to be Joined by Ann Curry, Gabby Bernstein, and Jerome Foster II for WISDOM OF HAPPINESS Screening Event

Executive Producer Richard Gere to be Joined by Ann Curry, Gabby Bernstein & Jerome Foster II for WISDOM OF HAPPINESS Coast-to-Coast Screening Event on Oct. 16

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abramorama, in partnership with Theorem Media, today announced the moderator and full lineup of panelists joining Executive Producer Richard Gere for the Wisdom of Happiness coast-to-coast experiential screening event and live panel discussion on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The discussion will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning journalist Ann Curry and will feature Gere alongside The New York Times best-selling author and spiritual leader Gabby Bernstein and youth climate activist Jerome Foster II. The coast-to-coast simulcast will take place in 120+ theaters across the U.S. and Canada, offering audiences a shared experience of the film and its profound message of compassion and joy from the 14th Dalai Lama.Following the live event, which will be transmitted via the Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC Network) in collaboration with Abramorama’s live event partners, producer Susan Jacobs and take2productions, Wisdom of Happiness will open theatrically beginning Friday, October 17, at New York’s QUAD Cinema followed by a North American rollout. The film is qualified in the Best Documentary category for the 98th Academy Awards.“Having audiences across North America watch together and then share in a live conversation about compassion feels like the truest extension of the Dalai Lama’s work,” said Richard Gere. “Barbara and Philip’s film reminds us that happiness begins with compassion, and compassion begins with a basic warm heart…kindness.”On October 11th, as part of the awareness campaign around the film the Museum of the Moving Image (MOMI) will host a private screening and Q&A for the pan-Himalayan community in New York. Later that evening, at 7pm, 92NY will present Wisdom of Happiness, followed by an in-depth conversation with Richard Gere as part of their film-talk series “Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf.” These presentations will highlight the film ahead of its theatrical run which begins with the October 16th simulcast event.“This beautiful and timely film delivers a message we urgently need to hear," said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO and Owner of Abramorama. "We're honored to bring this experience to theaters nationwide and to launch a theatrical run across the nation that we believe will resonate deeply throughout awards season and beyond."A film by Barbara Miller, Philip Delaquis and Manuel Bauer, and executive produced by Gere alongside Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Oren Moverman, Wisdom of Happiness follows the world’s greatest ambassador of compassion, the Dalai Lama, as he invites audiences along for a journey to the source of happiness. Abramorama, in partnership with Theorem Media, is opening the film in theaters across North America as a component of The Year of Compassion, a global celebration set in motion on the Dalai Lama’s recent 90th birthday.Since premiering internationally, Wisdom of Happiness has already garnered critical and audience acclaim across territories including Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Greece, Spain, and more. With its mid-October theatrical rollout, the film officially enters the 2025-2026 awards season, having qualified for the Best Documentary Feature category at the OscarsWith cinematography by long-time Dalai Lama documentarian Manuel Bauer, the film blends unprecedented access, powerful cinematic visuals, and never-before-seen archival material to provide a once-in-a-lifetime personal audience with the Dalai Lama, delivering calm, clarity, joy and humor from an inspirational global leader.Guided by the Dalai Lama’s words, the film uses poignant imagery to expose both the beauty and peril of a world shaped by human activity. In the film, he describes the small steps anyone can take to develop their own consciousness in ways that transcend the zeitgeist or political currents of the day. Our awareness can unfold tremendous power through the single most important sentiment according to the Dalai Lama: profound compassion for all living beings.The Dalai Lama has worked tirelessly throughout his life to inspire a silent, non-violent revolution that continues to challenge people of disparate faiths and persuasions to view politics, globalization, the climate crisis, the importance of having women in leadership positions, and the nature of human relationships in an all-encompassing light.Wisdom of Happiness (Switzerland, 90 minutes, English/Tibetan) Abramorama, in partnership with Theorem Media, presents a Das Kollektiv für Audiovisuelle Werke and Mons Veneris Films Production. On The Initiative of Walo Kamm. “Wisdom of Happiness”. Executive Produced by Richard Gere, Oren Moverman, Walo Kamm, Tashi Albertini Kaiser, Hanspeter & Monlam Maurer-Adotsang, Tobias Asch and Annette Werenfels and Anne-Marie Le Flanchec. Music by Ariel Marx. Editing by Isai Oswald and Mike Selemon. Cinematography by Manuel Bauer. Produced by Philip Delaquis. Featuring His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Directed by Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis. Worldwide sales handled by Autlook Films. An Abramorama in Partnership with Theorem Media North American Theatrical Release.For more information, visit www.wisdomofhappinessfilm.com

