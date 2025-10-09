ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (No Full Closures Oct. 10-13)

PHOENIX – No full closures are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, Oct. 10-13, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should focus on safety when behind the wheel. With rain in the forecast for the next several days, be prepared to slow down on wet roadways and allow extra distance behind vehicles in front of you.

Do not drive into areas with standing or flowing storm runoff. It is important to stay alert and avoid distractions when behind the wheel. Buckle up and never drive while impaired.

Although no full closures are scheduled this weekend along Valley freeways, please use caution in all existing work zones. Information about ramp or lane restrictions may be posted online at azdot.gov.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 last year, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.