CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS OF IMPACT

By opening doors & creating inclusive pathways for people to grow & build meaningful careers, we are expanding opportunity and shaping an industry where all people can thrive.” — Abrar Sherriff

NATIONWIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 8, 2025: Construction Inclusion Week (CIW) will kick off its fifth annual observance on Monday, October 13, 2025, with a theme centered on "Opening Doors Through Workforce Development." The 2025 program focuses on expanding awareness of construction career pathways, strengthening recruitment efforts, and creating welcoming environments that help companies attract and retain talent.CIW has reached a new milestone with 132 committed sponsors representing contractors, trade partners, and industry associations nationwide. This record participation signals strong industry alignment around workforce priorities. Despite a charged political climate, companies across the country are investing time and resources because the need is urgent and the mission to open doors for skilled careers matters more than ever."Construction Inclusion Week began with a simple but powerful vision — to make our industry a place where everyone feels they belong and are treated with respect and dignity," said Abrar Sheriff, 2025 Chair of Construction Inclusion Week and President of Turner Construction Company. “That vision continues to gain momentum. By opening doors and creating inclusive pathways for people to grow and build meaningful careers, we are expanding opportunity and shaping an industry where all people can thrive."New and Expanded Resources for 2025The 2025 Construction Inclusion Week curriculum is the most comprehensive to date, offering practical tools and inspiration for companies of all sizes to deploy and deliver in a flexible format. This year's resources include:• 13 Toolbox Talks: Designed for use on jobsites or in team huddles to promote workforce readiness, communication, safety, and a culture of respect.• On-Demand Webinar: "Opening Doors: Expanding Workforce Opportunities in Construction": A 40-minute discussion featuring voices from across the construction ecosystem, including general contractors, trade partners, unions, and community workforce leaders, sharing real-world insights on expanding career access, removing barriers, and fostering partnerships that help close the skills gap.• Workforce Outreach Toolkit: A plug-and-play collection of materials that help companies "open doors" to construction careers. Resources are tailored for speaking with students, engaging community groups, and partnering with educational institutions to strengthen local and regional talent pipelines.• Creative Ideas Guide: A curated set of actionable strategies aligned with the 2025 theme, offering innovative ways to enhance skill development, expand career pathways, and support professional growth within every level of an organization.• Mental Health Resources Guide: A comprehensive online resource to help workers and companies strengthen emotional well-being, promote open dialogue, and cultivate supportive workplaces that empower people to perform their best both on and off the job.• Workforce Development Directory (New for 2025): A first-of-its-kind national repository designed to connect students, job seekers, and construction firms that will function as an evergreen dynamic resource.o For job seekers: Discover apprenticeships, internships, and training programs that match your interests and location. Connect with firms actively investing in new talent and launching the next generation of builders.o For companies: Showcase workforce programs, connect with motivated candidates, and demonstrate leadership in workforce development. Participating firms can promote their initiatives, expand outreach, and strengthen their future talent pipeline.Anchored in the Five Foundational PillarsAll 2025 programming and resources are rooted in CIW's five foundational pillars, which guide the initiative's mission and shape the future of the construction workforce:• Commitment and Accountability: Empowering firms to take measurable action toward sustainable workforce strategies.• Attract and Retain: Opening doors to career awareness, entry, and long-term development.• Economic Opportunity: Strengthening local economies by expanding opportunities and growing a broad, competitive supplier and subcontractor base through capacity building.• Belonging and Workplace Culture: Building welcoming environments where individuals can grow, contribute, and thrive.• Community Engagement: Connecting companies with schools, workforce programs, and local organizations to ensure inclusive access to opportunity.The new Workforce Development Directory, Workforce Outreach Toolkit, Creative Ideas Guide, and Toolbox Talks each map to these pillars, helping companies turn intent into implementation and measurable results.Enduring Mission in a Changing LandscapeIn an era when workforce development is a top industry challenge, CIW offers a unifying platform for practical action. The continued growth in sponsorship and participation underscores that this mission resonates across the construction sector, regardless of external debate.About Construction Inclusion WeekFounded in 2021, Construction Inclusion Week is a 501(c)(6) coalition dedicated to advancing workforce development and strengthening culture across the construction industry. Now in its fifth year, CIW provides firms with practical resources, annual programming, and year-round support to improve retention, safety, and opportunity for the industry's workforce.

