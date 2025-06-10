City of Dallas & Generation Housing to Break Ground on Tenison Lofts, a 164-unit Mixed-Income Housing Development

Exterior rendering of Tenison Lofts Generation Housing Partners Logo

City of Dallas and Generation Housing Partners to Break Ground on Tenison Lofts at Samuell Grand, a 164-unit Mixed-Income Housing Development seeing East Dallas

Tenison Lofts represents the best of what public-private partnerships can do... it's more than housing because it creates opportunity, stability and community in an area that needs modern development.” — Chris Applequist, Generation Housing Partners

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Dallas, Dallas Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC), and Generation Housing Partners will break ground on Tenison Lofts at Samuell Grand on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to expand access to high-quality, affordable and mixed-income housing.Located on 3.4 acres at Samuell Boulevard, Tenison Lofts will transform a former blighted commercial site into a five-story, Class A residential community with 164 thoughtfully designed units, offering one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. By combining public investment, private development and mission-aligned property management, Tenison Lofts will provide sustainable housing options for a diverse range of Dallas residents.“Tenison Lofts represents the best of what public-private partnerships can do,” said Chris Applequist of Generation Housing Partners. “This project is about more than housing because it creates opportunity, stability, and community in an area that needs modern development. We’re grateful to the City of Dallas and DHFC for their shared commitment to equitable growth.”A Major Public Investment in Affordable HousingThe project is supported by a robust financing package, including a significant public investment of more than $11 million from the City of Dallas, comprised of a combination of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, and CDBG-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds. Aligned with the City’s Comprehensive Housing Policy (CHP) and the Dallas Housing Policy 2033 (DHP33), this project is helping the city achieve its goal of creating and preserving affordable housing in impacted and distressed areas. The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) also played a critical role in advancing this development by issuing bonds and supporting the project’s long-term financial viability.Designed to serve a range of income levels, at least 51% of the units at Tenison Lofts are designated for households earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI), with some units available for residents earning as low as 30% AMI. This income diversity reflects the city’s broader housing equity goals.Amenities and Services That Respond to Community NeedsBeyond housing, Tenison Lofts will offer a full suite of resident amenities and support services, including:• A resort-style pool, fitness center, and community room• A computer learning center and on-site property management• A suite of free resident services, including:o Health and wellness programmingo Educational programmingo Financial and tax serviceso Community food pantry, health fairs, and flu shotsIn partnership with the City’s Office of Integrated Public Safety Solutions, the project’s design incorporates modern security features and best practices in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).Unit Design & SustainabilityEach apartment will feature nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, faux wood flooring, and low-flow fixtures. The community will be constructed with 100% masonry exteriors, Low-E thermal windows, and open floor plans designed for durability, efficiency, and long-term comfort.Generation Housing Partners, a Texas-based firm with deep experience in Class A multifamily housing throughout the Southwest, is developing Tenison Lofts.Groundbreaking Event DetailsWhen: Wednesday, June 12, 2025Where: 3600 Samuell Blvd; Dallas 75233, at the site of the future Tenison LoftsRegistration/Information: https://bit.ly/GHP_TenisonLofts Who: City of Dallas officials/staff, Generation Housing Partners, DHFC, and community partners/residents/stakeholdersAbout Generation Housing PartnersFounded in 2017, Generation Housing Partners is a Texas-based developer, owner, and asset manager of Class A multi-family assets located throughout the southwest. GHP is a company built on relationships with communities, investors, partners, and residents. With a history of success and a depth of industry specific experience, the principals of GHP have built a reputation for creating high-quality, well planned, and quality built multi-family properties. As a long-term owner, the principals of GHP have been involved in the development, construction, and management of over 4,000 units, with a capitalization value of over $385,000,000. GHP attributes it’s success to long standing relationships with communities, equity investors, lenders, and third-party consultants. These relationships have allowed GHP to design, build, and manage every property effectively, while maintaining our focus on building the best possible development for each community.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.