COMMUNITY DEVELOPERS ROUNDTABLE LAUNCHES IN FORT WORTH AS A TOOL FOR ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT THROUGH REAL ESTATE

Innovan Neighborhoods expands proven developer-led program to Fort Worth, equipping small business real estate leaders with capital, training, and networks.

The Fort Worth expansion champions developers rooted in their neighborhoods, best positioned to revitalize and build, fueling the city’s economic vitality.” — Maggie Parker, Innovan Neighborhoods

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Developers Roundtable ( CDR ), a program of Innovan Neighborhoods , is officially launching in Fort to champion locally rooted developers as small business leaders who drive economic empowerment through real estate. By equipping developers with access to capital, peer learning, and strategic support, the program unlocks untapped, homegrown opportunities to build stronger neighborhoods and a more inclusive local economy.The Fort Worth launch event is made possible through the generous support of Texas Wesleyan University as the host event sponsor. The launch will bring together emerging and established non-profit and for-profit real estate developers, community leaders, stakeholders, funders, and partners who share a commitment to equitable and sustainable neighborhood growth.“Our 2-year pilot program showed that equipping locally rooted developers with resources, networks, and capital, they can drive lasting impact,” said Maggie Parker, founder of Innovan Neighborhoods and the Community Developers Roundtable. “The Fort Worth expansion is about championing and empowering developers who understand the context of their neighborhoods, making them best positioned to build, revitalize, and reinvigorate the places they call home which contributes to the economic vitality of Fort Worth.”EVENT HIGHLIGHTS• Hear from Key Stakeholders: Learn about CDR’s proven model and vision for Fort Worth.• Program Overview & Applications: Step-by-step overview of the application process, benefits of participation, and program timeline. Applications for the Fort Worth Cohort are open now.• Testimonials: Hear directly from Dallas cohort participants about their experience and impact.• Networking Opportunities: Connect with developers, funders, and community partners dedicated to economic development, small business growth, and revitalizing Fort Worth neighborhoods.EVENT DETAILS• Program Overview & Applications: Step-by-step details of the program intent, benefits, application process, and timeline. Applications for the Fort Worth Cohort are open now.• Past Cohort Member Testimonials (Program Alumni): hear from participants in the pilot program.• Networking Opportunities: Space to connect with developers, funders, and partners interested in Fort Worth’s future.ABOUT THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPERS ROUNDTABLEThe Community Developers Roundtable (CDR), a program of Innovan Neighborhoods, is a collective network and capacity-building initiative designed for non-profit and for-profit developers who operate as small businesses deeply invested in their neighborhoods. By offering a developer-led structure with ongoing support, accountability, and access to critical capital, CDR equips developers to create more affordable housing and vital community assets. Together, we foster thriving neighborhoods across North Texas and expand economic opportunity.

