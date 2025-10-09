California Supreme Court questions need for voter approval of San Jose pension debt

Subscription required) Taxpayer groups told the state high court that San Jose's $3.5 billion pension obligation bonds required a public vote. Several justices questioned that claim, suggesting the city was merely restructuring an existing debt.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.