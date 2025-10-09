Submit Release
Cummins Highway Update: October 2025

October 6, 2025 - October 10, 2025

  • Begin installing raised crosswalks (Wood to Itasca)
  • Begin paving the bike lane (Wood to Itasca)
  • Install curb and sidewalk at the intersection with Itasca 
  • Finish installing curbs between Savannah and Corman
  • Install curb between Favre and Brockton

October 13, 2025 - October 17, 2025

  • Begin reconstruction of Woodhaven/Cummins intersection.  Detour Plan: Between the hours of 7 am and 3:30 pm, Woodhaven Street will be closed to general traffic (residents and drivers who need to access properties on Woodhaven Street will still be able to enter/exit)
  • Finish installing raised crosswalks (Wood to Itasca)
  • Continue paving the bike lane and  
  • Install new curb and sidewalk at the western corner of the Ridlon Road intersection
  • Finish installing curbs between Richmere and Bismarck 

October 20, 2025 - October, 24, 2025

  • Prepare road for paving at (milling) intersection at Wood/Harvard and side street intersections
  • Pave the road between Wood/Harvard to roundabout at Weybosset/Greenfield
  • Continue paving the bike lane (Wood to Itasca)
  • Install curbs between Bismarck and Woodhaven
  • Install curbs between Brockton and Favre
  • Install permanent signage 

October 27, 2020 - October 31, 2025

  • Pour concrete for remaining driveways and pedestrian ramps
  • Work on signalized intersections
  • Fill in material for planters and green infrastructure 

