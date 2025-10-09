Cummins Highway Update: October 2025
October 6, 2025 - October 10, 2025
- Begin installing raised crosswalks (Wood to Itasca)
- Begin paving the bike lane (Wood to Itasca)
- Install curb and sidewalk at the intersection with Itasca
- Finish installing curbs between Savannah and Corman
- Install curb between Favre and Brockton
October 13, 2025 - October 17, 2025
- Begin reconstruction of Woodhaven/Cummins intersection. Detour Plan: Between the hours of 7 am and 3:30 pm, Woodhaven Street will be closed to general traffic (residents and drivers who need to access properties on Woodhaven Street will still be able to enter/exit)
- Finish installing raised crosswalks (Wood to Itasca)
- Continue paving the bike lane and
- Install new curb and sidewalk at the western corner of the Ridlon Road intersection
- Finish installing curbs between Richmere and Bismarck
October 20, 2025 - October, 24, 2025
- Prepare road for paving at (milling) intersection at Wood/Harvard and side street intersections
- Pave the road between Wood/Harvard to roundabout at Weybosset/Greenfield
- Continue paving the bike lane (Wood to Itasca)
- Install curbs between Bismarck and Woodhaven
- Install curbs between Brockton and Favre
- Install permanent signage
October 27, 2020 - October 31, 2025
- Pour concrete for remaining driveways and pedestrian ramps
- Work on signalized intersections
- Fill in material for planters and green infrastructure
