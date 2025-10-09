Cummins Highway Update: October 2025

October 6, 2025 - October 10, 2025 Begin installing raised crosswalks (Wood to Itasca)

Begin paving the bike lane (Wood to Itasca)

Install curb and sidewalk at the intersection with Itasca

Finish installing curbs between Savannah and Corman

Install curb between Favre and Brockton October 13, 2025 - October 17, 2025 Begin reconstruction of Woodhaven/Cummins intersection. Detour Plan: Between the hours of 7 am and 3:30 pm, Woodhaven Street will be closed to general traffic (residents and drivers who need to access properties on Woodhaven Street will still be able to enter/exit)

Finish installing raised crosswalks (Wood to Itasca)

Continue paving the bike lane and

Install new curb and sidewalk at the western corner of the Ridlon Road intersection

Finish installing curbs between Richmere and Bismarck October 20, 2025 - October, 24, 2025 Prepare road for paving at (milling) intersection at Wood/Harvard and side street intersections

Pave the road between Wood/Harvard to roundabout at Weybosset/Greenfield

Continue paving the bike lane (Wood to Itasca)

Install curbs between Bismarck and Woodhaven

Install curbs between Brockton and Favre

Install permanent signage October 27, 2020 - October 31, 2025 Pour concrete for remaining driveways and pedestrian ramps

Work on signalized intersections

Fill in material for planters and green infrastructure

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.