EMT Highlights Preventive Steps to Avoid Fuel Contamination During Winter Months

Equipment Maintenance Technicians reminds Colorado equipment operators and fleet owners to check their fuel tanks for water as temperatures drop.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Maintenance Technicians (EMT) is reminding Colorado equipment operators, contractors, and fleet managers to inspect their fuel tanks for water contamination before freezing temperatures set in. The company emphasizes that preventive fuel maintenance can prevent costly damage, improve reliability, and ensure peak performance through the winter months.

As temperatures drop, condensation often forms inside fuel tanks, allowing water to accumulate and settle at the bottom. When left untreated, this moisture can lead to microbial growth, clogged filters, fuel-line freezing, and injector damage—issues that can disable heavy equipment and vehicles during critical work periods.

EMT’s technicians recommend regular tank inspections, water separator checks, and the use of fuel additives designed for cold-weather performance. Their maintenance team offers on-site fuel system evaluations and cleaning services for construction, industrial, and fleet clients across the Front Range.

A Word from the Owner

“Water in fuel tanks is one of the leading causes of cold-weather engine failure, but it’s completely preventable with proper inspection and maintenance,” said Zal Hyde, Owner of EMT.

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians

Located at 13780 E. Smith Drive Aurora, CO 80011, EMT provides expert repair and diesel fuel maintenance Colorado for fleets, construction equipment, and industrial machinery. With over two decades of experience, the company delivers both in-shop and mobile maintenance solutions throughout the Denver metro area. EMT remains committed to helping Colorado businesses prepare for the challenges of winter through proactive service and reliable support.

