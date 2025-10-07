Burnout Crisis Exposes Flaws in Mental Health System

If burnout is at an all-time high, what’s missing from the conversation on mental health? Dianetics offers a bold approach that goes beyond surface fixes to address the root of stress.

Dianetics Offers a Bold Alternative Ahead of World Mental Health Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workplace stress is reaching heightened levels. According to a recent 2025 Mental Health at Work Report, half of U.S. workers report moderate to severe burnout, depression or anxiety, while over 79% of employees say they experience workplace stress. Despite a surge in awareness and record corporate spending on wellness apps, campaigns and initiatives, the mental health crisis continues to deepen.With World Mental Health Day approaching on October 10, growing concerns are being raised by multiple studies and surveys, including: Why are rates of burnout skyrocketing when awareness and spending have never been higher?Into this timely conversation steps the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. Rather than focusing on symptom management, Dianetics addresses the hidden source of stress and irrational thought: the reactive mind—the single source of painful experiences, stress and anxiety that undermines daily life.People are searching for answers that go beyond surface-level fixes. Decades of campaigns have urged the public to “be aware” or “ask for help,” yet burnout does not vanish with slogans. What’s needed is a practical way to confront and resolve the root of stress, and this is what Dianetics has provided for decades.First published in 1950, Dianetics has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 50 languages. It is the undisputed all-time bestselling book on the human mind.Isn't it time do something new about your mental health?Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References:1) Mind Share Partners. 2025 Mental Health at Work Report. Mind Share Partners, 2025. mindsharepartners.org/_files/ugd/cd0c95_a8e611723ab94599b7ef5f87d1217529.pdf.2) O’Donnell, Kathleen. “Workforce Mental Health in 2025: Key Trends Employers Can’t Afford to Ignore.” BenefitsPro, 31 Jan. 2025, benefitspro.com/2025/01/31/workforce-mental-health-in-2025-key-trends-employers-cant-afford-to-ignore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.