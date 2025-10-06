A growing number of users say AI therapy tools leave them more confused and emotionally unstable. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard continues to offer readers a path to clarity and lasting relief.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent AI advancements have brought powerful tools to individuals, but alarming new data and tragic incidents reveal serious mental health risks, particularly for young and at-risk users. The Harvard Gazette warns that AI-driven wellness apps can deepen dependency and intensify feelings of isolation, often leaving users worse off than before they sought help. At the same time, widely reported tragedies, such as a teenager’s suicide linked to interactions with an AI chatbot, have intensified demands for stronger child safety protections and tighter regulation of conversational AI.The chief executive of a leading AI company admitted that people were using the technology in “self-destructive ways,” warning that “if a user is in a mentally fragile state and prone to delusion, we do not want the AI to reinforce that.”Amid these concerns, many are searching for solutions grounded in real human connection rather than cold algorithms. The solution is the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, which delivers a hands-on method for addressing the true source of stress and irrational behavior. Rather than masking symptoms, Dianetics targets the reactive mind—the hidden source of stress, irrational thought and emotional pain. For 75 years, millions worldwide have relied on Dianetics to overcome barriers to happiness and stability, often experiencing relief and clearer thinking within hours of application.One reader shared: “Before reading this book, I struggled with mental illness that I thought could never be alleviated. I went from living day-to-day to actually being able to plan a future. Now I have the desire to thrive in life and see the goals of my own, my family’s and my friends’ come to fruition.”While stories like this highlight the life-changing results Dianetics provides, the difference with today’s AI-driven tools is striking, many of which are leaving people more isolated, confused and emotionally unstable than before. Industry and government leaders are being called upon to develop standards that prioritize human well-being, transparency and rapid intervention when warning signs are detected. While the debate on AI therapy continues, the book Dianetics remains a trusted guide for those seeking real solutions to mental health challenges.Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. It is translated into 50 languages with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References:1) Pazzanese, Christina. “Got emotional wellness app? It may be doing more harm than good.” Harvard Gazette, 25 Jun. 2025, https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2025/06/got-emotional-wellness-app-it-may-be-doing-more-harm-than-good/? 2) Mehta, Medha. “17 Biggest AI Controversies of 2025.” Crescendo, 29 Aug. 2025, https://www.crescendo.ai/blog/ai-controversies 3) Hayward, Eleanor. “Stop using chatbots for therapy, NHS warns.” The Times, 5 Sep. 2025, https://www.thetimes.com/uk/healthcare/article/stop-using-chatbots-for-therapy-nhs-warns-gr8rgm7jk? 4) Robeznieks, Andis. “The states are stepping up on health AI regulation.” American Medical Association, 9 Jun. 2025, https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/digital-health/states-are-stepping-health-ai-regulation?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.