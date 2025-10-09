LittleOak Launches First Goat Milk Powder in Sachets

The LittleOak Company LittleOak Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink in single-serve sachets

Mom-Created Product From New Zealand Delivers Essential On-The-Go Nutrition for U.S. Families

Our conveniently packaged sachets make simple-ingredient and easy-to-digest goat milk accessible wherever you are, plus they’re a full-proof solution, as no scooping or measuring is needed.” — Elke Pascoe, LittleOak’s founder and CEO

NEW ZEALAND, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LittleOak Company , Australia and New Zealand’s fastest growing infant nutrition brand, is introducing its Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink Powder, Stage 3 (1-4 years) in convenient, single-use sachets . Crafted from the ground up by a passionate mom of three, this is the first goat milk on the market to be packaged in perfectly portioned sachets and provide moms the ability to make a bottle using only one hand.Made from fresh, full-cream, A2 grass-fed goat milk and fortified with 16 essential vitamins and minerals needed for healthy growth and development, LittleOak’s new sachets have a cult following in the U.S., as well as a loyal group of celebrity parents like DJ Fisher who swear by the product due to his gruelling travel schedule. LittleOak is the first toddler drink in the world to be certified 100% palm oil free and to replace standard canola oil with cold-pressed flaxseed oil. There’s no corn glucose syrup, no maltodextrin, no GMO’s, no fish oil, no soy, no synthetic taurine, and no skim milk or whey powder… just thoughtful, quality ingredients for nourishing tiny tummies. Plus, the brand’s unique From Fresh process cuts the heating process in half compared to conventional formulas and preserves the grass-fed goat milk’s natural nutrients and delicately sweet taste.Said Elke Pascoe, LittleOak’s founder and CEO, “As a mom, I understand the importance of supplementing our children’s nutrition not just when we’re at home and relaxed, but also when we’re running around together living our best life. Our conveniently packaged sachets make simple-ingredient and easy-to-digest goat milk accessible wherever you are, plus they’re a full-proof solution for mothers-in-law, dads, and day care providers, as no scooping or measuring is needed. Caregivers simply need to pour, shake with water, and serve or mix into a smoothie.”Ideal for stashing in a diaper bag, day bag, or handbag, LittleOak’s Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink Sachets are sold six to a box and available for retailers nationwide to carry. The product joins the brand’s original 28oz tins, which can be purchased at select stores and through the brand’s website, Thrive Market , and Amazon.About The LittleOak CompanyThe LittleOak Company makes a clean-ingredient range of baby formulas and toddler drinks from fresh, whole goat milk and sustainably sourced, local ingredients. Woman-owned and led, the company is on a mission to create a world where every little one has the very best nutrition to help them grow and thrive. Visit TheLittleOakCompany.com and follow @littleoakcompany on social media.###

LittleOak's From Fresh process

