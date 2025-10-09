Harvest Snaps, made with real veggies as the #1 ingredient Harvest Snaps launches multi-faceted Veg Up & Go campaign Follow @harvestsnaps on social media to stay updated on the brand’s activations, events, and promotions

Activations Include Paid Media, Brand Videos, a Refreshed Website, Elementary School Program & More

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Snaps has introduced a Veg Up & Go campaign that’s all about grabbing crunchy, yummy, real-veggie snacks (peas or lentils are the #1 ingredient!) and making every moment count. From road trips and game days to campouts and nights in, the BFY brand keeps groups going with its savory baked snacks that provide protein and fiber in every bite. Connecting with consumers through a variety of touchpoints, the ongoing campaign includes paid media, a new brand video and refreshed website , national sampling and industry events, brand collaborations, promotional retailer support, influencer marketing, and its newest initiative: an elementary school program that takes real veggies into the classroom.Starting fall 2025, the school program will bring the Harvest Snaps mission to life by sparking curiosity about veggies, nutrition, and healthy eating. Students will gain hands-on experience growing peas from seed to harvest through a school garden project, where they’ll work alongside volunteers and track their progress. The community-driven experience will also leverage brand ambassadors to engage with kids during class visits and after school, where they’ll receive healthy snacks, take-home garden growing kits, swag, and coupons.Shared Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., “At Harvest Snaps, we’re passionate about proving just how tasty and fun real-veggie snacks can be, and we’re sharing this at every turn with our Veg Up and Go campaign! With each colorful and spirited initiative, we’re letting the world know that our protein-and-fiber filled offerings are packed with savory flavor and crunch to satisfy cravings and fuel the day ahead. Go ahead, grab your veggies and make some memories.”Follow @harvestsnaps on social media to stay updated on the brand’s activations, events, and promotions. Grab your veggies. Pack the Snaps. Make some memories.About Calbee America, Inc.A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature’s gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from real veggies that deliver protein and fiber or nutrient-dense fruit as the #1 ingredient. In addition, the company’s Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle of mainstream markets. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.###

