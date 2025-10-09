Harvest Snaps Launches Multi-Faceted Veg Up & Go Campaign
Activations Include Paid Media, Brand Videos, a Refreshed Website, Elementary School Program & More
Starting fall 2025, the school program will bring the Harvest Snaps mission to life by sparking curiosity about veggies, nutrition, and healthy eating. Students will gain hands-on experience growing peas from seed to harvest through a school garden project, where they’ll work alongside volunteers and track their progress. The community-driven experience will also leverage brand ambassadors to engage with kids during class visits and after school, where they’ll receive healthy snacks, take-home garden growing kits, swag, and coupons.
Shared Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., “At Harvest Snaps, we’re passionate about proving just how tasty and fun real-veggie snacks can be, and we’re sharing this at every turn with our Veg Up and Go campaign! With each colorful and spirited initiative, we’re letting the world know that our protein-and-fiber filled offerings are packed with savory flavor and crunch to satisfy cravings and fuel the day ahead. Go ahead, grab your veggies and make some memories.”
Follow @harvestsnaps on social media to stay updated on the brand’s activations, events, and promotions. Grab your veggies. Pack the Snaps. Make some memories.
About Calbee America, Inc.
A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature’s gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from real veggies that deliver protein and fiber or nutrient-dense fruit as the #1 ingredient. In addition, the company’s Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle of mainstream markets. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.
###
Shaina Ostroff
Reach Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Harvest Snaps Veg Up & Go brand video
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.