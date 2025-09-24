Calbee Moves Manufacturing for its Takoyaki Ball to the U.S.

Calbee, Inc. (“Calbee”) Calbee Takoyaki Ball

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calbee America, Inc. , a category leader in Asian Salty Snacks1, is moving the production of its popular Takoyaki Ball to America this month, it was announced today. The only snack in the U.S. to feature the authentic taste of Japan’s favorite street food, sweet and savory grilled octopus dumplings, these crispy (yet light and airy!) Japanese BBQ flavored corn puffs deliver a culturally rich and irresistibly umami experience. Though tako means octopus, the snacks are also 100% vegetarian, gluten free and soy free.The local move, which rolls manufacturing into the company’s facilities in Fairfield, CA, and Senatobia, MS, allows Calbee to more effectively keep up with consumer demand while strengthening its domestic presence and capabilities. Bringing Japan’s high-quality standards, bold flavors, and unique textures to an American audience, Calbee’s wide portfolio of Asian-inspired snack brands are outperforming the category in annual growth, with Takoyaki Ball growing fast at 305.5% in the last 52 weeks2.Said Melanie Plaz, Calbee’s VP of marketing, “Asian snacks are no longer reaching a niche audience, as mainstream consumers across the country – and around the world – are embracing global flavors. With our roots in Japan and a 70-year snack heritage, we’re in a unique position to drive this trend forward, while bringing new sales and adventurous shoppers to our retail partners.”Calbee Takoyaki Ball is sold at mainstream stores across the country, including Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Five Below, Hyvee, HEB, Meijer, for an SRP of $2.99-$3.99, plus through ethnic markets and on Amazon in a 12-pack.About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan’s largest snack company3, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com, HarvestSnaps.com, and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending August 10, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.2 SPINS/CIRCANA, US MULO 2024, L52 Week Ending August 10, 20253 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

