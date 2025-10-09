MSP Leonardtown Press Release 10/9/2025

October 9, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 9, 2025

On 10/2/2025, Tpr Kelsey was driving in the area of the Elmer Brown Freedom Park, located at 21725 Tulagi Place, Lexington Park, MD when he observed an unconscious male in the street. The victim had sustained an injury to the back of the head. Investigation revealed that De’aune Nathan Clybourne, 31 of Callaway, MD struck the victim, causing him to fall. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located Clybourne in the area. Clybourne was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 9/28/2025, Corye Alexander Trapp, 43 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 9/30/2025, Gareth Henry Davidson, 35 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer

On 10/7/2025, Rachel Augusta Mouring, 37 of California, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/26/2025, Renatta Marchell Bradely, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/27/2025, Laroi James Burch, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 9/30/2025, Montreal Arnez Wade Jr, 31 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving on suspended out-of-state license

On 10/2/2025, Brooke Allen Wood, 25 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics

On 10/5/2025, Robert Wesley King, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for FTA: Driving or attempting to drive while so far impaired by drugs, cannot drive safely

On 10/6/2025, Donavan Dontelle Johnson, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Second Degree Assault x2

On 10/7/2025, John Edward Nichols, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly for Violation of Probation: Resisting Arrest

