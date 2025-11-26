Montana attorney Katie Verderber to represent Team USA in 2026 Winter Paralympics

Katie Verderber, a Montana attorney, discovered adaptive sports and took up wheelchair curling after injuries led to her medical retirement from the U.S. Army. Montana attorney Katie Verderber, right, is one of five athletes selected to represent Team USA in wheelchair curling at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Montana attorney Katie Verderber of Silverman Law Office will compete for Team USA in wheelchair curling at the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

If anything comes from this, I want to share the message that you can still achieve whatever dreams you may have despite illness or disability.” — Katie Verderber

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana attorney Katie Verderber has been selected to represent Team USA in Wheelchair Mixed Curling at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.USA Curling, the national governing body for Olympic curling and Paralympic wheelchair curling in the United States, announced the roster Monday, Nov. 24. Verderber joins Matthew Thums of Wisconsin, Oyuna Uranchimeg of Minnesota, Sean O’Neill of Massachusetts and Dan Rose of Wisconsin. This will be her first Paralympic appearance.An attorney with Silverman Law Office , Verderber grew up in Valier and has long been committed to serving her state and country. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Montana Western, her law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, and commissioned as a Judge Advocate General officer in the U.S. Army. She provided legal counsel on issues ranging from military justice to national security and deployed to Afghanistan in 2019.Her military career was cut short by injuries that led to her medical retirement. During recovery, she discovered adaptive sports and wheelchair curling, which rekindled her competitive drive and opened the door to representing her country once again.“If anything comes from this, I want to share the message that you can still achieve whatever dreams you may have despite illness or disability,” Verderber said.After returning to Montana, Verderber served as a civil litigator for the Montana Department of Justice before joining Silverman Law Office, where she focuses on business, contract, real estate and probate litigation. The firm has offices in Helena, Bozeman, Butte and Big Timber.“We are incredibly proud of Katie,” said Silverman Law Office CEO Joel Silverman. “Her work ethic, character, and determination are evident in everything she does, both in the courtroom and on the ice.”The Paralympic Winter Games begin March 6, 2026, and will be televised on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.For more information about Verderber, visit https://mttaxlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.