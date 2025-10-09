Learn deer hunting basics Oct. 18 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Hunting deer is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the fall and can also provide meat for the dinner table that is both tasty and healthy.

People who want to learn the basics of firearms deer hunting can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Deer Hunting Basics” Oct. 18 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The program will be from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. The Andy Dalton Range is located between Willard and Ash Grove at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208302

Topics that will be covered at this program by MDC Outdoor Education Center Assistant Manager Steve Govero include scouting, set-up, how to take safe and effective shots, regulations, hunting strategies and equipment.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.