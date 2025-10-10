Open Innovation AI Places The Spotlight on Sovereign AI with Global Partners at GITEX Global 2025

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder & CEO and Dr. Rachid Belmeskine, Co-Founder & CTO, Open Innovation AI

Open Innovation AI to highlight how enterprises & public sector organizations can fast-track their AI journey with trusted, production-ready software platforms.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Innovation AI announced that they are bringing sovereign AI to the global stage at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13-17, 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. From GPU orchestration to enterprise-grade AI application suite, the company will show how organizations can accelerate Time-to-AI with scale, security, and sovereignty at the Middle East’s largest technology exhibition.

Together with its partners, e&, Dell Technologies, Intel, Cisco, Pure Storage and SUSE, Open Innovation AI will highlight how enterprises and public sector organizations can fast-track their AI journey with trusted, production-ready software platforms. Dr. Rachid Belmeskine, Co-Founder & CTO, Open Innovation AI of Open Innovation AI will speak on a joint panel with SUSE on ‘Accelerating AI Infrastructure Orchestration with Rancher and OICM’.

Speaking on their participation, Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder & CEO, Open Innovation AI said,

“AI has evolved far beyond pilot projects, it’s now about real-world, large-scale deployment. Governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking secure, sovereign, and high-performance AI infrastructure that guarantees data privacy, model ownership, and national control.

This shift is driving a new era of AI-optimized infrastructure, where performance, efficiency, and sustainability are as critical as model accuracy. At the forefront of this transformation, Open Innovation AI delivers the platforms and expertise that make sovereign, practical AI a reality, from infrastructure to orchestration, at scale.”

Through its GITEX participation, Open Innovation AI aims to show how governments, telcos, CSP’s, and enterprises can build and scale sovereign AI systems in partnership with global technology leaders, all under one trusted, unified platform.

“Enterprises and governments are eager to adopt AI, but the road to scale is blocked by practical challenges. Fragmented infrastructure forces IT teams to stitch together multiple clusters and tools. Underutilized GPUs waste as much as 40% of compute capacity, inflating costs and slowing projects. Compliance barriers limit what data can be processed in public clouds, while vendor lock-in leaves organizations dependent on external providers with little flexibility. Open Innovation AI was built to solve these challenges end-to-end. At GITEX, our team will demonstrate how our innovative solutions including platforms like Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM) are redefining how AI is deployed, making it practical, cost-effective, and sovereign at scale,” Dr. Rachid Belmeskine explained.

With OICM, OI Agents , OI Code and OI Chat, Open Innovation AI delivers not just operational efficiency, but also sovereign AI with full control over data, models, and infrastructure, independent of external providers. That combination of efficiency plus sovereignty, is what finally enables enterprises to move AI from pilots to production, at scale and on their terms.

At GITEX, Open Innovation AI will also host a limited number of private technical sessions with its expert team, which will provide organizations with a first-hand look at how the sovereign AI stack can reduce costs by maximizing GPU efficiency, accelerate deployment of LLMs and AI agents, ensure compliance and sovereignty across infrastructures, and deliver an end-to-end roadmap from prototype to production.

Senior executives and experts from Open Innovation AI will be present across multiple partner stands including e& (Hall 1), SUSE (Hall 8, Booth C30), Pure Storage (Hall 5, Booth B30) and Dell/Intel (Hall H6, Booth A10) at GITEX Global 2025 to meet with customers and partners.

About Open Innovation AI

Open Innovation AI is a technology company that specializes in developing advanced solutions for managing AI workloads. Its flagship product, the Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM), orchestrates complex AI tasks efficiently across diverse infrastructures. The platform is hardware-agnostic, optimized for various GPU hardware, and facilitates seamless integration and scalability for enterprise AI applications. Open Innovation AI focuses on simplifying AI workload management and making AI technologies accessible to organizations of all sizes.

