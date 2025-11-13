Phillips Middle East Launches its First Manufacturing Tech Center of Excellence in the UAE

Inauguration of the Phillips Manufacturing Tech Center of Excellence

The Center is designed to empower regional customers with advanced manufacturing technologies, bring global expertise with local presence

Our million dollar strategic investment in the UAE demonstrates our commitment to support the country’s ambition to become a global leader in advanced manufacturing.” — Alan Phillips, Founder of Phillips Corporation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips Middle East, one of the largest suppliers of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, announced the launch of its first Manufacturing Tech Center of Excellence in the Middle East in Dubai, Silicon Oasis. The Center is designed to empower regional customers with advanced manufacturing technologies, bring global expertise with local presence and accelerate the Middle East’s vision to become a global manufacturing hub, supported by national strategies.

The Phillips Manufacturing Tech Center of Excellence will bring together the company’s advanced additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies under one roof within a state-of-the art 5000 square feet facility. It will focus on supporting manufacturers across key sectors including aerospace & defence, automotive, oil and gas, medical, food and education with an immersive, hands-on environment to explore cutting-edge solutions live. Visitors can gain practical insights on how these technologies enable the production of high-quality, locally manufactured products that drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.

Speaking on the launch, Alan Phillips, Founder of Phillips Corporation said, “Our million dollar strategic investment in the UAE demonstrates our commitment to support the country’s ambition to become a global leader in advanced manufacturing. It reinforces our long -term dedication to this market and our role as a trusted partner in driving industrial excellence and advancing the region’s manufacturing capabilities.”

In the Middle East, dependence on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for spare parts often results in costly delays across industries. The Center aims to address this challenge by providing modular manufacturing solutions that can be deployed directly on-site, driving self-reliance by onshoring critical manufacturing capabilities. By enabling localized production, these solutions enhance operational autonomy, strengthen supply chain security and resilience, and reduce reliance on external sources. The holistic approach will promote national industrial capabilities along with accelerating sustainable, long-term growth and technological advancement.

Terrence Miranda, Managing Director, Phillips MENA & APAC, commented, “The Phillips Manufacturing Tech Center of Excellence integrates both additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies, offering manufacturers a unique opportunity to experience the full digital-to-physical process in a single environment. Beyond showcasing technology, it serves as a platform for innovation, partnership, and engineering excellence, enabling local and regional talent to explore new design approaches, enhance production processes, and accelerate product development. Through this initiative, we are strengthening our local presence while contributing to the UAE’s vision of a skilled, sustainable, and competitive workforce.”

“At the core of our growth plan in the Middle East is commitment to nurturing local and regional talent. Developing technical and industrial expertise is essential to strengthen our operations and support the UAE’s vision of a highly capable and resilient workforce. With a growing team across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we are expanding our efforts to identify and cultivate emerging talent through partnerships with leading universities and industrial organizations. Building local capability is a strategic priority that enables innovation, drives operational excellence, and positions the region as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and technology,” said Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA, Phillips Middle East.

Over the next six to twelve months, the company will focus on consolidating operations and maximizing the impact of its Center while developing local talent and strategic partnerships. Senior leadership and global experts are actively engaged in building a strong local team and enhancing customer engagement, strengthening the company’s commitment to delivering value and driving innovation in the Middle East.

