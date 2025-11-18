Phillips Middle East Debuts at Dubai Airshow 2025 with Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Solutions

Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA at Phillips Middle East

The company will showcase its integrated portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies for the aerospace & defense industry

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips Middle East , one of the largest suppliers of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, today announced its participation in Dubai Airshow, taking place from 17-21 November 2025 at Dubai World Central, Dubai. The company will showcase its integrated portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies for the aerospace & defense industry demonstrating its commitment to bring global expertise with local presence.

At the event, Phillips Middle East will highlight its strategic partnership with Asia Pacific Elite Corp (APEC) and their industry-leading solutions for the aerospace industry. It will focus on presenting its comprehensive range of technologies including the high precision 5-Axis machining, multi-tasking machinery, high precision metal additive technology, hybrid additive & subtractive technology as well as 3D Scanning and reverse engineering. The company will also announce the release of a new division dedicated to Aerospace called the PADW - Phillips Aerospace and defence wing.

Speaking on its participation, Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA, Phillips Middle East said, “The defense manufacturing sector is gaining confidence and increasing control over its supply chain with the UAE’s fast-paced advancements in space technologies. This trade show brings global industry leaders to Dubai, making it an ideal moment for us to showcase our global manufacturing expertise backed by strong local support. We want GCC companies to know that achieving defense manufacturing sovereignty is not limited to a few advanced nations, and that reliable partners do exist locally. Our mission is to support ambitious customers with world-class capabilities, delivering global expertise with a local presence.”

Phillips Middle East is focused on strengthening the region’s manufacturing workforce through training, upskilling, and knowledge-sharing. The company collaborates with numerous technical colleges and research institutions to bring advanced manufacturing expertise directly into classrooms, laboratories, and innovation centers. Phillips also recently inaugurated its first manufacturing tech center of excellence in Dubai providing customers with a dedicated space to experience APEC technologies firsthand and understand their application in real-world manufacturing environments. It has also established a center in Dammam 2nd Industrial Area, offering free training on its supported machines. These centers provide a safe, expert-guided environment where learners can build confidence in operating advanced equipment and gain the skills needed to support the region’s evolving industrial landscape.

Industry experts from Phillips Middle East will be available at booth no 1662, along with APEC to demonstrate how advanced manufacturing technologies can drive innovation and efficiency in the aerospace industry.

About Phillips Middle East

Phillips Middle East, a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation USA and Phillips Machine Tools India, is a trusted partner for manufacturers across the region, delivering cutting-edge machine tools, additive manufacturing, robotics, and precision engineering solutions. With over 60 years of global expertise and more than 50,000 machines installed worldwide, Phillips has built a reputation for solving the most complex manufacturing challenges.

As the distributor of Haas Automation for over 30 years and a partner to world-leading OEMs, Phillips empowers industries with advanced technologies in metal cutting, metal forming, additive manufacturing, metrology, robotics, and education. Supported by its Phillips 360 services team, customers benefit from a full spectrum of localized sales, training, spare parts, preventive maintenance, refurbishing, and automation solutions.

In the Middle East Headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE, with operations in Saudi Arabia, and Qatar Phillips Middle East is committed to delivering legendary value, continuous improvement, and future-ready solutions that help customers boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and shape a smarter manufacturing tomorrow.

Contact Information

UAE: LIU 7, Warehouse 11, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai

KSA: P25, Modon 39th Street, 2nd Industrial City, Dammam

www.PhillipsCorp.com/middle-east

Marketingmena@phillipscorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillips-middle-east/posts/?feedView=all

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.