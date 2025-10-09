The Visionary Voices Tour Lands in NYC: Where Healing Meets High Frequency

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City, get ready. The Visionary Voices Tour, presented by the LA Tribune, arrives in Manhattan this October for two transformational evenings designed to shift more than minds — this is about shifting energy, alignment, and personal power.Beyond the Pages, the NYC stop offers a multidimensional experience: part masterclass, part immersive embodiment session, and entirely unlike your typical book tour. Featuring three rising leaders in personal transformation — Kristine Genovese, Arthur J. Rutledge, and Cyrus Prescod — this experience is crafted to move people out of survival mode and into sovereign self-leadership, with confidence.“We’re not broken. We’re blocked. And those energetic blocks can be cleared," says Genovese.THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9Balance Arts Center, NYC – 3rd Floor5:30 PM – 7:30 PMA guided immersion in energetic recalibration, embodiment, and inner alignment.FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10Bibliotheque NYC6:00 PM – 8:00 PMA fireside-style salon exploring the inner architecture of confidence, flow, and authentic leadership.Complimentary seating.Meet the SpeakersKristine Genovese | Healing Through Soul IntelligenceFounder of the Soul IntelligenceMethod, Kristine Genovese is redefining trauma-informed healing by introducing a system that clears subconscious blocks without reliving old pain. Her work bridges quantum science, psychology, and energetics to activate lasting change.“The SQ Method doesn’t manage your pain. Instead it goes to the root, clearing the frequency causing it,” says Genovese.Her book, Healing Through Soul Intelligence, has become a must-read for those seeking true energetic transformation. Genovese's work is for professionals in functional medicine, healthcare, healing, and coaching fields who want to enhance their practice and client outcomes through Soul Intelligencemethods. Purchase your copy here: ®-Kristine-Genovese/dp/B0FCSN9BXV/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SKzDXzsAdNY_wfC-U6PDI5bMST21EH-SxJp0H-MY7j8DSaDefM4uIGJMQ6Y7QlQ3KB5JWr_28wsKfgWh30qgM3AQzS1jtUwO2Jop1duFfHEXitcMnfxyE5qiCd35R5w4AZ_Vlp-tWdJosa2GGCC2pQqcDkU2vXxsoEtHQVATawZ6iWRMemExGISdtlG1-nZyA7ayQphWvobfpwFBeyYP2g.r5F8cdiH5oH07KZhfPebnlvRHPkYJdmccUJ6IEZcz3w&qid=1760033656&sr=8-1" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Healing Through Intelligence® by Kristine Genovese . Learn more: https://soulintelligencemethod.com Arthur J. Rutledge | The 11 Pillars of Confidence.A dynamic speaker and mindset architect, Rutledge’s signature philosophy of the “vertical mindset” offers a powerful antidote to self-doubt. His book, The 11 Pillars of Confidence, is a clear guide for those looking to stand tall in all that they are, confidently. It's both centered in strategy and embodied leadership. Purchase your copy here: 11 Pillars of Confidence . Learn more: https://verticalmindsetgroup.com “Confidence isn’t how you stand. It’s what you stand for,” he says.Rutledge’s mission is to tilt society toward compassionate interdependence, helping people move from passive self-worth to active self-trust.Cyrus Prescod | AUTHENTIC MOMENTUM (Coming Soon)Prescod, a savvy entrepreneur, business advisory and connector is emerging in conversation regarding performance energetics. He delivers insights rooted in frequency science, bio-resonance, and subconscious feedback loops. His forthcoming book, Authentic Momentum, offers a new model of thriving that bridges neuroscience with spiritual alignment.“Flow has a frequency,” says Prescod. “When you stop forcing and start aligning, momentum finds you.”His work is ideal for creatives, entrepreneurs, and anyone seeking to trade hustle for harmony, without sacrificing drive. He provides insightful perspective on how to approach energetics and the roles they play in self understanding, relationship building and curating impactful community spaces.Stay tuned for special guests!In a world flooded with quick fixes and curated identities, the Visionary Voices Tour stands for realignment. A space and conversations where theory becomes embodiment, and wisdom is felt before it's understood. Through perspective and frameworks for growth and evolution, Visionary Voices is giving audiences members a way to connect with themselves, heal, and thrive.Backed by the Los Angeles Tribune, a media platform amplifying today’s most impactful voices, this tour is part of a larger mission to raise global consciousness, one city at a time.“We created this tour to spotlight transformation that’s grounded, accessible, and truly embodied,” says Alisha Magnus-Louis, Founder of the LA Tribune Agency, Chief Strategy Officer of the Los Angeles Tribune, and Visionary Voices Tour Producer. “These are conversations that shift energy, not just perspectives.”Media Inquiries & Press AccessInterviews, press passes, or speaker features available upon request.Contact: Books@latribunebestseller.com

