The Jet Agent Appoints Rex Kapriellian, CAM, as Sales Director to Expand Gulfstream Expertise

Rex Kapriellian, CAM, Gulfstream Sales Director, The Jet Agent

The Jet Agent, which ranks in the top 5% of aircraft brokers worldwide, announces that Rex Kapriellian, CAM, has joined the firm as Gulfstream Sales Director.

Rex's background as both a pilot and A&P mechanic, combined with his integrity and hands-on leadership, will give our clients a level of representation few in the industry can offer.” — Denise Wilson, CAM, founder and president of The Jet Agent.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jet Agent (thejetagent.com), which ranks in the top five percent of aircraft brokers worldwide, announced today that Rex Kapriellian, CAM , has joined the firm as Sales Director - Gulfstream. A recognized authority on Gulfstream aircraft operations and transactions, Kapriellian brings more than two decades of aviation leadership to the role.At The Jet Agent, Kapriellian will represent buyers and sellers of Gulfstream aircraft and serve as an expert advisor on pre-purchase due diligence, aircraft selection, pricing strategy and exit planning.“Rex brings a rare blend of operational, technical and transactional experience to our growing team,” said Denise Wilson, CAM , founder and president of The Jet Agent. “His depth of Gulfstream expertise, along with his background as both a pilot and A&P mechanic, combined with his integrity and hands-on leadership, will give our clients a level of representation few in the industry can offer.”Kapriellian added: “I’m honored to join The Jet Agent. This firm’s commitment to client service matches my own, and I look forward to helping Gulfstream buyers and sellers make confident, informed decisions.”With 10,000 flight hours and type ratings in every major Gulfstream Aerospace model—including the GII/GIII, GIV, GV/G450/G550 and G500/G600—Kapriellian offers clients unmatched technical fluency and operational perspective.Kapriellian is also a Certified Aviation Manager (CAM), a distinction awarded by the National Business Aviation Association, which recognizes professionals who demonstrate excellence in leadership, operations, business management, technical services and human resources.Over his career, Kapriellian has served as Flight Department Manager, Lead Captain and FAA-authorized Check Airman in both Part 91 and 135 environments. He has directed global missions across five continents, managed multiple aircraft acquisitions and led cross-functional teams with a focus on safety, compliance and premium service. His early career as a licensed Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) technician at the Gulfstream Service Center in Long Beach, California, brings a rare maintenance background to his expertise.For more information about The Jet Agent, visit thejetagent.com/about.About The Jet AgentThe Jet Agent helps clients navigate the complex world of aircraft acquisitions and sales with confidence. The brokerage firm ranks in the top five percent of aircraft brokers worldwide by transaction volume and is the No. 1 seller of various aircraft models. Ensuring seamless transactions, the team’s expertise spans training, management, maintenance, operations and ownership consulting. The Jet Agent is a member of the National Business Aviation Association, National Aircraft Finance Association, Women in Aviation, Arizona Business Aviation Association, Colorado Business Aviation Association and Citation Jet Pilots Association. Headquartered in Scottsdale, with offices in Denver, Sacramento and Long Beach, The Jet Agent is dedicated to elevating the brokerage experience with expert guidance and concierge-level service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.