Polaris Aero Expands VOCUS Safety Management Platform with AI-Powered Insights, Improved Search and Broader Data Sharing

The VOCUS SMS AI Assistant suggests relevant taxonomy based on a user’s narrative—streamlining data entry and saving time. Photo Credit: @Polaris Aero

Polaris Aero enhances its VOCUS Safety Intelligence application, including AI-powered risk management, smarter content search, and expanded data sharing.

These new [VOCUS] AI-powered tools are designed to save users time, reduce friction, and help teams focus on what really matters—making smarter, safer decisions before issues turn into incidents.” — Chris Connor, CEO, Polaris Aero

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris Aero (PolarisAero.com), a leader in aviation safety software, is once again raising the bar with powerful new enhancements to its VOCUS Safety Intelligence application. The updates include AI-powered risk management, smarter content search, and expanded data sharing and benchmarking—reinforcing the company’s dedication to advancing innovation and setting the standard in aviation safety.Robert Myrick, Aviation Safety and Governance Manager at Entergy and a long-time VOCUS customer, says the new AI capabilities are helping his team work smarter and faster. “The AI tools are intuitive and effective,” Myrick said. “They bring efficiency and speed to an already streamlined safety management system, saving us time on both data entry and retrieval of information.”In addition to improving data entry and search tasks, the new AI features streamline the documentation of lessons learned—ensuring valuable insights are shared across the organization, not lost in silos.Key features and benefits include:● Content Search – Enables users to quickly search all relevant information within their organization’s VOCUS SMS environment, improving efficiency while respecting access permissions.● Policy and Documentation Support – Assists in drafting and refining written materials, such as safety policies, risk reports, and training content—saving time and reducing manual effort.● Risk Management Guidance – Analyzes user-submitted narratives and suggests relevant elements, such as “mission impact” (e.g., delay, diversion, or cancellation). This helps users classify events more efficiently and ensures consistency across safety reports.“At Polaris Aero, our goal is to make safety simple and practical,” said Chris Connor, Polaris Aero Co-Founder and CEO. “These new AI-powered tools are designed to save users time, reduce friction, and help teams focus on what really matters—making smarter, safer decisions before issues turn into incidents.”He added, “As we roll out more AI enhancements across VOCUS SMS, FlightRisk, and GroundRisk, we’re doing it thoughtfully, with the end-user in mind. Every new feature is built to be useful, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday workflows.”As a leader in aviation safety, Polaris Aero emphasizes the importance of information sharing across departments. Recent VOCUS SMS enhancements support this by introducing new safety management capabilities tailored for Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operators, Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.To learn more about Polaris Aero or request a demo of the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform , visit Polarisaero.com/solutions/vocus-sms or call 1-480-999-3301.About Polaris AeroHeadquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users gain centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk, GroundRisk, and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs—enabling organizations to maintain the highest level of safety while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit PolarisAero.com.

