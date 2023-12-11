DATABASICS and Paystand Forge Strategic Partnership: A Leap Forward for Payments and Time/Expense Efficiency
By blending our strengths, we're set to deliver a higher level of automation, efficiency, and convenience, further empowering companies to streamline their operations.”RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATABASICS, a leading provider of time-tracking and expense management solutions, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Paystand, a next-gen AR solution that incentivizes profitable changes in payer behavior. This collaboration offers trusted solutions for time, expense, along with payments; as well as a deep integration with key players like Sage, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.
This partnership will create an all-encompassing ecosystem for accounting/payments and finance management teams, ensuring an entirely streamlined experience for clients. The collaboration between DATABASICS and Paystand shows dedication to innovation and optimization, solidifying mutual commitment to aligning trusted solutions for payments, time, and expense. One notable outcome of this partnership is seamless integration with major accounting solutions, showcasing two solutions that enhance automation for timesheets, expense reporting, payments, and accounts receivable within the chosen ERP.
Both organizations serve fast-growing mid-size to enterprise organizations in the nonprofit, construction/CRE, healthcare, professional services, field services, staffing firms, SaaS companies, and government contractors.
"We're incredibly excited about this collaboration with Paystand, which equips us to better address our clients' evolving needs when it comes to payments," said Chris Harley, VP of Sales at DATABASICS. "By blending our strengths, we're set to deliver a higher level of automation, efficiency, and convenience, further empowering companies to streamline their operations. This collaboration underlines our commitment towards driving innovation and providing end-to-end solutions that matter to our clients – from regional nonprofits to global enterprises."
Max Robbins, VP of Emerging Partner Ecosystems, said "I am thrilled to announce our partnership with DATABASICS, which helps us to better address the time and expense needs of our current and growing client base. Together with DATABASICS, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities, streamlining financial processes, and empowering businesses to thrive in an era of seamless and efficient end-to-end solutions within their Sage Intacct, Business Central and NetSuite ERPs."
Recognizing the importance of effective communication, this partnership with Paystand aids in aligning top solutions for mutual clients for the best service possible. Advantages extend beyond improved resource management and cost reduction; clients will leverage a refined, user-friendly interface and a suite of solutions tailored to their unique needs.
This strategic partnership between DATABASICS and Paystand represents a significant shift towards a future of streamlined and efficient time tracking and expense management. It's an opportune synergy – integrating top-of-the-line solutions with innovative payment platforms to offer businesses a robust and versatile ecosystem.
About Paystand: Paystand is on a mission to create an open commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Paystand is the largest B2B receivables, payables and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. The company makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both U.S. and LATAM businesses of all sizes. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About DATABASICS: DATABASICS delivers time and leave tracking, expense reporting, and employee purchasing management solutions that lead the industry in value, performance, and adaptability. Integrations are offered for major accounting, payroll, and HR providers. DATABASICS’s customers range from regional businesses and nonprofits to global enterprises. Learn more at https://www.data-basics.com
