Roadway Alert: Cochran Rd at Route 2 in Jonesville Temporarily Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Cochran Rd at the intersection of US Route 2 in Jonesville/Richmond VT is currently impassable due to a malfunctioning railroad crossing, which has left the crossing guards down. The New England Central Railroad and the Vermont State Police are aware and are working dilligently to rectify the issue.

 

This incident is expected to last for at least the next 2-3 hours, while the system is repaired. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  Do not attempt to circumvent the crossing guards, as rail traffic may continue through the area.

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes to Cochran Rd.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

