CONSUMER ALERT: New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Warns New Yorkers to Beware of Event Ticket Scams

Watch Video: Link

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning consumers to beware of event ticket scams and unfair pricing practices. This warning comes in the wake of the Federal Trade Commission’s recently filed complaint against Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment for allegedly engaging in illegal ticket resale tactics and deceiving artists and consumers about prices and ticket limits.

From concerts to comedy shows and every sporting event in between, thousands of New Yorkers enjoy their favorite performers and teams live every year. However, dedicated fans are all too familiar with high demand tickets selling out quickly and skyrocketing resale prices. This unfortunately makes an attractive market for scammers to pose as sellers, stealing fans’ time, money and ability to enjoy their event of choice. Buying tickets for live events can be a fast-paced, competitive, and expensive process, so consumers should follow important steps to avoid fake tickets and lost money.

“As football season kicks into high gear and fans’ excitement is at an all-time high, so is the risk of scams,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “I urge all New Yorkers to follow the Division of Consumer Protection’s tips when buying tickets to see their favorite team, artist, comedian, or any live event, so scammers don’t steal your chance to enjoy the experiences you look forward to most.”

TIPS TO AVOID TICKET SCAMS:

The Division of Consumer protection encourages consumers to follow these tips when purchasing any event tickets:

Buy from official sources: Check out the official venue website for information on how to buy tickets from verified sources. Scammers may also create fake websites that look like official ones, so always check if it’s a legitimate website by reviewing the URL, the company’s contact information, and the website’s privacy policy. Scammers often use unique URL structures that resemble legitimate looking websites. Remember to confirm that the website’s URL matches the company’s name and that there are no unusual spellings.

Watch out for fake tickets: Scammers deceive unsuspecting consumers with nonexistent tickets that are promoted on social media, fake websites and online marketplaces like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and Instagram. They may even send you convincing looking screenshots, barcodes or confirmation emails. Watch out for resellers who request payment from outside an official ticket platform.

Only buy resold tickets through official platforms: Many official ticket sales agents now offer resale options as well. Reputable ticketing platforms have built-in systems that allow resellers to list and transfer digital tickets within the platform. The platforms facilitate payment transfers. Unverified sources can be risky.

Verify the seller: Research the seller and check for reviews and their reputation online. Check for a physical address and phone number. A legitimate seller will have a real address and a phone number where you can contact them. Also, verify the ticket details. Ensure the ticket details, such as the event name, date, and time, match the official event information. You can also look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers member resale company, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.

Beware of low prices and pay attention to added fees: Don’t let the excitement of finding a good deal on a ticket cloud your judgement. Platforms may advertise low prices and then try to pressure you into quickly buying the tickets. Make sure you pay attention to any added fees. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Consider paying with a credit card: Credit cards generally offer more protection than other payment methods like debit cards and payment apps if you ever need to dispute a charge. Scammers often want you to pay with payment apps, prepaid gift cards or cash since these payment methods are untraceable and may not allow you to stop payment or reverse a transaction.

Use a strong password: Many stadiums and venues only accept digital tickets accessed through an app. Be sure to use a strong, unique password and enable two factor authentication to ensure a scammer can’t hack into your account and steal your ticket.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.

###