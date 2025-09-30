CONSUMER ALERT: The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Issues Warning to Parents Due to Rise in Counterfeit Car Seats Online

VIDEO: New York State Police Show What to Look for in a Legitimate Car Seat

As Baby Safety Month comes to a close, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection warns parents to beware of the rising number of counterfeit car seats in the marketplace putting babies and children at risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the U.S., but many of these deaths can be prevented by using car seats that meet federal safety standards and are properly installed. Counterfeit car seats put babies’ and children’s lives at risk due to lack of proper testing, inadequate safety features and poor construction.

“The money saved on an illegitimate car seat is never worth the cost of a child’s life,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “As New Yorkers look for ways to save, I urge parents and caregivers to avoid including the car seat on the list of cost cutting expenses. Before purchasing, be sure to look out for these red flags and read our consumer protection tips for buying a car seat that meet the federal safety standards.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Car seats are a crucial element to assure individual safety whether traveling on a busy highway or on a quiet road. I urge all parents and guardians to become familiar with federal safety standards and to make sure car seats are properly installed by a certified child passenger safety technician. We will be working diligently with our partners to promote proper child safety restraint usage, and reduce the senseless tragedies caused by counterfeit car seats and children not appropriately restrained in a vehicle.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Having the proper car seat is critical to safeguarding a child’s life. The State Health Department will continue to work with the Department of State to bring attention to this potentially deadly situation and encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of safety resources and inspections available across the State.”

NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “It is important for parents and caregivers to know what to look for when shopping for a car seat and to understand the dangers of buying a counterfeit, which are often made with cheaper materials that will not hold up in a crash. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee has a network of Child Passenger Safety Technicians across New York State that can help parents and caregivers determine which seat is correct for their children, show them how to correctly install that seat in their vehicle and most importantly, ease their minds in just a few minutes by conducting an inspection to ensure they have a car seat that meets federal safety guidelines. I encourage all parents and caregivers to attend one of the many child safety seat check events that certified technicians hold year-round.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHILDREN’S CAR SEATS

New York State law requires all children to be restrained in an appropriate child restraint system while riding in a motor vehicle, until they reach a height of 4’ 9” or their eighth birthday. All children under the age of two must ride in a rear-facing car seat.

It’s important to install a car seat correctly and to understand the requirements based on your child’s age and size. To encourage the appropriate child restraint selection and proper installation, New York State (NYS) offers various resources for parents and caregivers including:

Child Passenger Safety tips from the NYS Department of Health, including child car seat safety resources and detailed information on the right seat for each age, as well as infant seat installation instructions with videos.

Free car seat events or inspections throughout New York State. Car seats can be checked by a certified child passenger safety technician who can also answer questions related to child passenger safety. To find a car seat event or inspection station in your area, check out the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee site for more information.

HOW TO IDENTIFY COUNTERFEIT CAR SEATS:

Here are the red flags to watch for when purchasing a car seat to help you identify fakes:

Missing Labels: Labels on car seats provide critical safety information that is specific to the car seat. A legitimate car seat will have a label that includes the following information:

Verification of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards date of manufacture Car seat model information Manufacturer contact information Height and weight limitations, along with instructions for proper use

While not legally required, most car seats will also include labels with the car seat’s expiration date (yes, car seats expire). The labels will be in English and may also be in Spanish. Labels in other foreign languages, or those with significant grammatical errors, are red flags that the car seat may not be safe or compliant with U.S. standards.

Missing Manual or Registration Card: Authentic car seats have high-quality professional packaging. Every car seat must come with a user manual with detailed instructions for installation and use of the product. Car seats must also come with a registration card which allows manufacturers to notify owners of product recalls. A postage-paid registration card must be attached to the product, allowing consumers to register for recall notices. An electronic registration option must also be available.

Missing Specific Warning Labels: Labels must include warnings, such as the danger of using a rear-facing seat in front of an active airbag.

Poor Construction: All car seats in the United States, must have specific parts to be compliant with federal guidelines. All car seats must have a chest clip, standard harness straps and a lower anchor connector to the base. Be cautious of car seats that are made from flimsy materials or plastic that can bend, have few (if any) strong metal parts, an unusually thin harness, uses a three-point contact harness instead of a five-point contact harness, or is missing a chest clip. These are all red flags that it may be a counterfeit car seat.

Very Low Price: If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. An unusually low price is one of the biggest red flags for a fake product.

TIPS FOR BUYING A CAR SEAT:

Buy from reputable sources:Try to buy car seats from reputable sources, such as directly from the car seat manufacturer, or other major retailers. Be cautious when purchasing from businesses that operate third-party marketplaces (i.e.: Amazon and Walmart). Always verify the authenticity of the product by checking the manufacturer’s website.

Check for certification: Look for labels indicating compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Look for the statement, “This restraint system conforms to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards,” which indicates it meets federal requirements.

Verify authenticity by scanning the QR code: Many products have a Quick Response (QR) code on the packaging that links directly to information about the product through your phone or an app. QR codes on product packaging serve to improve transparency and link directly to a dedicated authentication portal on the manufacturer's website which has verifiable product details.

Beware of Used Car Seats: Safety advocates do NOT recommend buying used child safety seats. There is no guarantee for safety when purchasing a used car seat at a garage sale, flea market or thrift store. These seats may be expired, have missing parts, be damaged, or may have been recalled. There is no way of knowing if these seats have been in a crash or if they received damage that can't be seen with the naked eye. To learn what steps to take before you decide to use a used car seat, check out the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) Checklist for Used Car Seats.

Check for recalls: Always check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website for any recalls or notices related to children car seats by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Report counterfeit products: If you suspect a counterfeit car seat, report it to STOPfakes,org.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.