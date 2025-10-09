Napa Hot Chicken to Spice Up Napa with Family-Friendly Spice and All-Day Deals at Grand Opening

Squeeze Burgers Owner, Jay Bakker, Launches Second Napa Restaurant, Bringing Affordable, Craveable Fried Chicken to Food City Plaza.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Hot Chicken , a new fast-casual restaurant specializing in bold, affordable fried chicken sliders and tenders, is set to hold its Grand Opening on Saturday, October 18, at 1805 Old Sonoma Road in Napa's historic Food City Plaza.Founded by Napa native and local entrepreneur Jay Bakker, who is already well-known in the community as the owner of the popular Squeeze Burgers diner in Napa, aims to fill a niche for high-quality, budget-friendly, and family-friendly dining. Napa Hot Chicken is a passion project years in the making, and Bakker is applying the same commitment to value and quality that makes Squeeze Burger a local favorite.“I was born and raised in Napa, and my family and I have always loved chicken sandwiches, but we used to have to drive 30 minutes to satisfy that craving,” said Jay Bakker, Owner of Napa Hot Chicken. “I wanted to bring something exciting—and local—home to Napa. We’re focused on making a fantastic product that’s easy on the wallet, maintaining the kind of value our customers at Squeeze Burger expect. We can’t wait for everyone to come out on October 18th to try it.”The Grand Opening Celebration will kick off at 11:00 AM and run all day with major promotions and giveaways for the community:All-Day Deal: Guests can enjoy $5 sliders all day long.- Free Sliders: The first 25 guests in line will receive a free hot chicken slider of their choice.- Major Raffle: Every customer can enter a raffle for the chance to win FREE SLIDERS FOR A YEAR.- Prize Wheel: A prize wheel will feature Napa Hot Chicken coupons.Bakker chose the location under the iconic Food City tower for its nostalgic value and its recent revitalization. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant features an 800-square-foot kitchen, a sunny patio, and a vibrant, retro-inspired setting—perfect for casual gatherings.“The building has so much nostalgia for locals,” Bakker noted. “It’s been revitalized and is now one of the most vibrant spots in town. We wanted to create something great for families—a place for locals, by locals.”Napa Hot Chicken will be open seven days a week from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery through third-party services like Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.For more information, follow Napa Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram About Napa Hot ChickenNapa Hot Chicken is a locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant founded by Napa native and entrepreneur Jay Bakker. Inspired by the flavors of Nashville-style hot chicken and rooted in California hospitality, Napa Hot Chicken offers a craveable, affordable, and family-friendly menu of signature sliders, tenders, and sides served in a fun, welcoming, retro-inspired space.For more information, follow Napa Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.

